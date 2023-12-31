Kansas City sets new record for homicides in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday night, KCPD officers responded to the 180th homicide in Kansas City this year, breaking the 2020 record for the city’s deadliest year.

There have been 181 homicides in Kansas City in 2023.

With 2024 only a day away, many hope to see changes in the new year to stop the tragic trend.

“I grew up here, so it’s hard to feel unsafe, but having that crime rate go up is concerning,” Lauren Neal, who lives in Kansas City, said. “I know the city is trying to do a lot, but a little more action would be great.“

Some believe it will take new policies and laws to reverse the increase in homicides.

“If you’re going to allow people to carry, then you need to have some stuff to regulate that kind of stuff, and clearly what they have going on right now isn’t doing it,” said Chris Berini, who was visiting Kansas City. “That means there is something going on with the system. At one point, you have to realize, hey, let’s change something; let’s look into something else. I feel like for the people who live here in the city, it would make it a whole lot safer for them.”

KCPD’s homicide analysis report shows that a majority of the homicides reported this year involved a firearm.

“I think it’s horrid the way things are happening these days,” Rosette Anthony, who also lives in Kansas City, said. “I think there is a lot of apathy going on. People just don’t care anymore, so we just need to stay prayed up. Better, more effective laws, fixing things and putting the laws in place, and people need to get out and vote.”

Friday night, KCPD officers were called to the 180th homicide of 2023 on Lyon Avenue between Hardesty and Denver Avenue in the city’s old historic northeast neighborhood.

Sgt. Jacob Becchina says that in 2024, KCPD will continue its current efforts and partnerships to address the increase in homicides.

“There is a dedicated police department here, and the city needs to know that,” Becchina said. “We don’t have as many officers as we could have. What I would love is for somebody to see this or read about this or watch this and say, ‘you know what? I’ve been thinking about it, and now it’s time I want to serve my city as well.’”

KCPD’s daily homicide analysis shows that 126 of the homicide cases in 2023 have been solved or cleared.

