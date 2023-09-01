Kansas City shooting ruled a homicide months later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a July deadly shooting has been ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the area of 54th Street and Westridge Road on July 1 for a reported shooting. Officers found a man inside a home who was taken to the hospital and later declared deceased.

On Friday, two months after the shooting, Kansas City police said the medical examiner’s office has ruled this death as a homicide.

Kansas City police identified the victim as 26-year-old Tyler D. Ashley.

Police have not provided further information about what led to the shooting or details on any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

