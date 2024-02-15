Kansas City shop moved to new spot 2 years ago. Now it’s closing, with 30% off deals

Savory Spice Shop, which moved from Brookside to the Crossroads in 2022, will close.

The last day of business at 323 Southwest Blvd. is Friday.

“We have had the privilege of serving the Kansas City community for 8 years and wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for your support during our time here,” the owners recently wrote in a message on the shop’s website.

Founded in Denver in 2004 by Mike and Janet Johnson, Savory Spice has more than two dozen locations across the U.S. selling spices, herbs, seasoning blends, baking extracts, mixes and gifts.

The shop opened its first Kansas City store in 2015 at 6245 Brookside Blvd. It closed that location in 2022 but reopened in a 1,200-square-foot space in the Crossroads the same year.

Through Friday, in-stock products at the store are 30% off while supplies last, according to Savory Spice’s website.

“We will miss being a part of the Kansas City community,” read a sign on the door Thursday. “To get the same high-quality spices, please shop with us online at savoryspiceshop.com.”