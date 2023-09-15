Kansas City short-term rental owners have until Friday to register

TechCrunch

From Tableau and Looker, to PowerBI and beyond, there is no shortage of business intelligence (BI) tools designed to help companies unlock insights from their vast swathes of data. Indeed, while many BI tools share key characteristics, they often vary in terms of who they're targeting: some offer more code-based workflows for data ingestion such as Google's Looker, others offer a drag-and-drop based interface which are aimed at less technical data analysts, and others offer a mix of both. Evidence, for its part, approaches things very much from a code-based standpoint, enabling teams to build data products using SQL and markdown.