Kansas City Southern delays vote on $33.6B rail takeover bid

FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, a man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal. Kansas City Southern railroad is trying to keep its $33.6 billion merger with Canadian National on track by rejecting a competing $31 billion bid from rival Canadian Pacific earlier this week. Kansas City Southern said Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that its board unanimously decided to continue backing Canadian National's higher offer. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
JOSH FUNK
·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kansas City Southern decided Tuesday to will delay this week’s planned shareholder vote on Canadian National’s $33.6 billion offer to buy the railroad because regulators haven’t yet ruled on a key part of the acquisition plan.

The vote scheduled for Thursday was put on hold while investors wait to hear whether the U.S. Surface Transportation Board will approve Canadian National’s plan to use a voting trust as part of the acquisition. The plan calls for the trust to acquire Kansas City Southern and hold the railroad during the STB’s extended review of the overall deal. Without that approval, the deal may fall apart.

The STB said last week that it expects to issue its decision on CN's proposed voting trust by Aug. 31.

“If we do not have a decision from the STB, we think that is very important information for shareholders,” Kansas City Southern CEO Pat Ottensmeyer said. “We’re not going to ask shareholders to make a commitment without having that information.”

If Canadian National’s deal to buy Kansas City Southern does get derailed, Canadian Pacific railroad is waiting in the wings with a competing $31 billion offer to purchase Kansas City Southern. CP argues that shareholders should back its lower offer because it is more likely to be approved by regulators. But so far, Kansas City Southern has preferred CN’s higher offer.

It’s not clear how the Surface Transportation Board will rule on Canadian National’s plan because the board's current merger rules haven’t been tested. The new rules were adopted after a series of service problems snarled shipments and the industry was left with six huge players in North America after several railroad mergers in the 1990s.

Regulators have said that any deal involving one of the nation’s six largest railroads needs to enhance competition and serve the public interest in order to get approved. The board has also said it would consider whether any deal would destabilize the industry and prompt additional mergers.

Canadian Pacific officials say they are confident CN’s deal won’t get approved because they believe it would hurt competition across much of the central United States. KCS and CN operate parallel rail lines connecting the Midwest to the Gulf Coast, so allowing those two to combine would eliminate a shipping option for many companies. CP officials have also said that CN’s plan would add to rail congestion in the Chicago area, and it would likely inspire other railroads to attempt mergers.

Canadian National has said it believes it can address competitive concerns and win approval by keeping its connections with other railroads open and by selling 70 miles (113 kilometers) of track between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where CN’s network directly overlaps with CN’s tracks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Banks Are Already Bracing for a September Leveraged Buyout Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are increasingly selling off short-term loans they made to fund leveraged buyouts, a sign that they’re freeing up capacity to lend even more in the coming months.Lenders are distributing $7.8 billion of such loans for the leveraged buyout of Medline Industries Inc., the biggest since the global financial crisis. Wells Fargo is selling a $1.475 billion short-term facility to investors for Gray Television’s acquisition of Meredith Corp.’s broadcast stations. And Citigroup Inc.

  • Detroit Tigers game score vs. Los Angeles Angels: Live scoring updates

    Detroit Tigers (58-62) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-61): 7:10 p.m.; Comerica Park; Fox Sports Detroit; WXYT-FM (97.1).

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend investing is a proven strategy to build wealth, but not if you chase yields. The trick is to buy dividend growth stocks that pay regular, stable, and growing dividends, and hold them for as long as you possibly can. Among these, I believe the below 5 are the best Dividend Kings to buy now and hold for the long term.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • ViacomCBS Sells Black Rock Building In Midtown Manhattan To Harbor Group For $760 Million

    ViacomCBS has clinched a sale of the CBS building known as Black Rock for $760 million to real estate investment and management firm Harbor Group International. It’s the first sale of the landmark building at 51 West 52nd Street in midtown Manhattan since it opened in 1964. The media giant put the building on the […]

  • Lucid Stock Drops After Unexpected Earnings Release. It Shouldn’t.

    The electric vehicle maker filed its second-quarter financial report. There's even less useful information for investors than usual.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Trying to time the market rarely works. Even if you get lucky once or twice, the odds of correctly predicting the future on a consistent basis are virtually nonexistent. That's why I take a long-term approach, looking for high-quality stocks I can hold for at least five years.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Moderna (MRNA) Begins Rare Disease Study, Inks Supply Agreement

    Moderna (MRNA) doses first patient in phase I/II study with mRNA-3705 for the treatment of a rare multi-organ disorder. The company also revises the supply agreement with the Canadian Government for its COVID vaccine.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Are on Sale and Begging to Be Bought

    Long-term investors can net huge discounts on these top-tier growth stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • EV Maker Faraday Future Has a New Buy Rating. Wall Street Says Stock Can Double.

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is pioneering a new, ultraluxury segment of electric vehicles and its shares could gain more than 70% from recent levels as a result, a Wedbush analyst said Tuesday. Analyst Dan Ives launched coverage of the electric vehicle maker with a Buy rating. Ives said he likes the luxury niche the company is targeting and that Faraday’s early models will be compared with Maybach and Bentley.

  • Why Is the Stock Market Dropping Today? Here Are 4½ Reasons.

    Covid-19, China, disappointing economic data, investors and Afghanistan—that's ½—hung over the market Tuesday.

  • Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

    What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. In a recent market intel report, Chainalysis’s Chief Economist Philip Gradwell said Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market. Between July 2020 and August 2021, new Dogecoin holders increased their share of supply from 9% to 25%, while those who held the meme-based cryptoc

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • Taliban won't have access to central bank reserves held in the U.S.: administration official

    The Taliban's declaration that it had taken control of Afghanistan on Monday put central bank watchers around the world on alert. Driving the news: The nation's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, held $9.4 billion in international reserves as of April, according to the International Monetary Fund.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: International observers are concerned about what the Taliban would do with the funds i

  • Take Profits in These 2 Cloud Software Stocks, Analyst Says

    While growth for cloud-based enterprise software stocks isn't a problem, what to pay for it remains a matter of debate.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3