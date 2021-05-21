Kansas City Southern exits CP deal to take CNI's $34 billion

The Associated Press
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks.

The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it wasn't budging from its initial $25 billion buyout agreement made in March, even after Kansas City Southern said that a richer $33.6 billion bid from Canadian National appeared to be superior.

Canadian Pacific has consistently argued that a tie-up between Kansas City and Canadian National would have trouble getting approved by antitrust regulators and as recently as Thursday, said that it would not boost its original offer. Canadian Pacific has asserted that their combination with Kansas City Southern is most likely to get a green light from regulators.

U.S. regulators haven’t approved any major railroad mergers since the 1990s, and officials have said that any deal involving one of the handful of Class 1 railroads, a group that includes Kansas City Southern, must enhance competition and serve the public interest.

While Kansas City Southern is the smallest of the major railroads operating in the U.S., it controls key routes that connect the U.S. and Mexico, making it a very desirable prize and a potential antitrust hazard for a competing railroad that wants to own it.

The Surface Transportation Board has said it would consider whether any deal would destabilize the industry and induce more mergers. The board adopted tough rules for major railroad mergers after service problems developed after railroad mergers in the 1990s.

Kansas City Southern said for each share of its common stock, shareholders will get $200 in cash and 1.129 shares of Canadian National common stock. Kansas City Southern shares were up slightly Friday morning, to $295.62 per share.

In a letter to regulators Friday, Canadian Pacific said that it intended to proceed with its application for its approval to control Kansas City Southern based on its agreement from March.

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Louisville’s latest hoops mess would make a good movie, but no one would believe it

    Yet another extortion attempt is linked to the beleaguered Cardinals’ basketball program.

  • Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

    Jose Cabezas via ReutersPolice in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.Chavez, 51, had a rap sheet that included allegations of sex crimes. Osorio Chavez’s home in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from San Salvador, was being searched as part of the investigation when police said they found what appeared to be uneven, soft ground. They found eight separate pits with they believe could be more than a dozen bodies in each. Local media say police say sexual violence was involved in the demise of the women. “The central axis of the investigation is sexual violence,” Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor leading the investigation, told reporters. The former cop and 10 others have been arrested in what police believe was a violent sex and murder ring in which women, and perhaps some young men, were snuffed out. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro suggested that the depth and complexity of the secret burial site pointed to the complicity of more than one person. None of the suspects in custody have so far shed light on the matter. By Friday, a number of people with missing relatives gathered at the cop’s home with pictures of loved ones in hopes of identifying a corpse. Many of the grave sites are thought to be at least two or more years old. Osorio Chavez was dismissed from the local police force in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator.“He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream,” Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters. “This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99 percent of the people who assisted him have been detained.” As of Friday, two dozen bodies had been exhumed but police believe there could be 40 or more. Authorities say it could take a month to dig up all the dead. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Biden Secretary of State said the US is not looking to buy Greenland after Trump floated the possibility in 2019

    In 2019, Trump said he discussed the possibility of purchasing Greenland - an autonomous Danish territory - and Danish PM said it was "absurd."

  • The cast of Friends is back in Monica's NYC apartment in new reunion trailer

    It's almost time to recline in your Barcalounger and tune in to the Friends reunion. HBO Max released a full-length trailer on Wednesday, and the gang is reunited in Monica's apartment, playing the trivia game that ended in an apartment swap 23 years ago. The trailer features shots on all of the iconic sets — Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, and in front of that fountain. Naturally, emotions are running high among cast members, hugs are aplenty, and host James Corden asks the quintessential question: Were Rachel and Ross on a break? The cast answers in a chorus of yeses and one naysaying chortle: "Bullsh--t." The unscripted special, Friends: The Reunion, is available for streaming May 27 on HBO Max. More stories from theweek.comJustice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalistsAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayPrince Harry says he used drugs and alcohol to 'mask' his grief over Diana's death

  • Martha Stewart says you should look 'provocative' or have someone edit your photo 'real well' for the perfect thirst trap

    Martha Stewart told Insider that a lot of "naturally amazing" girls you see on Instagram are "highly-edited online."

  • Big cats seized from park belonging to Tiger King couple

    Officials seized 68 tigers, lions, hybrids and a jaguar, citing violations of animal welfare laws.

  • Top Mueller prosecutor says New York investigators are likely examining if the Trump Organization falsified tax records

    Andrew Weissmann analyzed the legal instruments and tactics that investigators probing the Trump Organization were using.

  • 'Like hell:' As Olympics loom, Japan health care in turmoil

    As she struggled to breathe, Shizue Akita had to wait more than six hours while paramedics searched for a hospital in Osaka that would treat her worsening COVID-19. Akita, 87, was dead two weeks later. “Osaka’s medical systems have collapsed,” said her son, Kazuyuki Akita.

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • The WHO's Europe director says fully vaccinated people should still wear a mask, breaking with CDC guidance

    Hans Kluge said people should also "rethink or avoid" international travel, in a departure from the EU position.

  • Verdugo, Martinez power 5-run 1st, Red Sox top Blue Jays 7-3

    Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back homers during a five-run first inning, Garrett Richards won his fourth straight decision and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday night. Kiké Hernández and Christian Vázquez also went deep for the Red Sox, who are 13-6 on the road. Boston has outhomered its opponents 57-32.

  • Children whose mothers live in areas with high air pollution more than twice as likely to have asthma

    One in five (18 per cent) children born to mothers who live in areas with high levels of air pollution when they were pregnant will develop asthma, a US study suggests. The nationwide average asthma prevalence for children is seven per cent, indicating air pollution more than doubles the likelihood of the respiratory condition. Scientists focused specifically on tiny pollutants which measure less than 0.1 microns in diameter and are called ultra-fine particles (UFPs). Little is known about the risk to health posed by these particles as they are rarely studied and unregulated, with PM2.5 and gases like CO2 attracting most of the attention. But it is believed that due to their tiny size they are able to penetrate deeper into tissues and organs and therefore into the bloodstream. It is thought they may also be able to cross the placenta and into the developing organs of the foetus, leading to future respiratory problems. UFPs are produced by wood-burning stoves and engines, with urban air saturated with the pollutant. In the study the researchers followed 376 mothers and their children in Boston, Massachusetts and used a new technique which allowed them to estimate daily UFP levels. The amount of the pollutant was found to range between 10,000 per cubic centimetre and 40,000 per cubic centimetre. Researchers found that a doubling in concentration, for example from 15,000 to 30,000 particles per cubic centimetre, made an unborn child more than four times as likely to develop asthma. Anything above 30,000 was considered to be a high level of exposure and was in line with readings for people living near busy roads with lots of traffic. A 15,000 reading is akin to a quiet side street, the researchers say. “As we advance methods for measuring these tiny particles, we hope for replication of these findings, both within different geographic areas across the United States as well as globally,” said study author Dr Rosalind Wright, lead author of the study from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Childhood asthma remains a global epidemic that is likely to grow with the anticipated rise in particulate air pollution exposures due to effects of climate change.” The study also found that the ultra-fine particulate matter affects both unborn boys and girls, but female babies are believed to be more sensitive. The reason for this remains a mystery.

  • Covid: Australia's vaccine hesitancy worries medical experts

    Medical experts are concerned that low Covid infection rates may be leading to complacency.

  • Group of House GOP lawmakers removes masks in chamber on Tuesday

    A group of House GOP lawmakers refused to wear face masks on the floor during votes Tuesday in defiance of leadership's rules on COVID-19 protocols.

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Covid vaccine booster shot will likely be needed ‘within a year’ of first dose, says Fauci

    Kids in the US will get vaccinations at the end of 2021 or start of 2022, Fauci says