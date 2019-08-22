Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Kansas City Southern's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kansas City Southern had US$2.68b in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Strong Is Kansas City Southern's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Kansas City Southern had liabilities of US$767.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.72b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$47.6m in cash and US$296.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$4.14b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Kansas City Southern has a huge market capitalization of US$12.5b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0, Kansas City Southern uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 8.8 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. Kansas City Southern grew its EBIT by 5.6% in the last year. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kansas City Southern's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.