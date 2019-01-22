Kansas City Southern Thinks This 1 Move Will Drastically Improve Its Business

It was an up and down 2018 for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Its business is more affected by U.S.-Mexico cross-border traffic than any other publicly traded North American railroad, so the renegotiation of NAFTA and other import tariff talk weighed heavily on the stock. On top of that, the company ran into several congestion issues at some of its Mexican terminals that were a major drag on earnings in the first half of the year.

That was the past, though, and Kansas City Southern is looking to put those issues behind it with a plan to significantly improve margins by adopting precision scheduled railroading techniques like so many others in this industry. Will these efforts be enough to make Kansas City Southern a buy in 2019? Let's take a look at the company's most recent earnings results and management's upcoming plans to find out.

A Kansas City Southern Railway locomotive. More

Image source: Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern: By the numbers

Metric Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Revenue $694 million $699 million $660 million Operating income $256.4 million $265.4 million $237.8 million EPS (diluted) $1.59 $1.70 $5.35 Free cash flow $114 million $139 million $156 million

DATA SOURCE: KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN EARNINGS RELEASE. EPS = EARNINGS PER SHARE.

The thing that jumps out in these results is last year's earnings-per-share result. That incredible result was from a one-time gain associated with the changes to the U.S. tax code at the beginning of 2018 and drastically reduced the company's deferred tax liabilities. So don't look too much into that number.

Looking up and down the income statement, it was a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, the company is still benefiting immensely from increased oil production in the U.S., as crude oil, refined products, and petrochemical revenues were up significantly. Those gains were offset by sharp declines in utility coal shipments and hauling fracking sand in its energy segment and parts of its industrial and consumer segment.

KSU revenu by business segment for Q4 2017, Q3 2018, and Q4 2018. Shows Increase fir Chemicals and Agriculture segments offsetting declines in industrial and energy services. More

Data source: Kansas City Southern. Chart by author.

From an operations standpoint, the company reported an operating ratio of 64.3%, which is adjusted for some hurricane-related insurance claims. Its operating ratio was up slightly compared with this time last year because costs ticked up across the board, most notably for fuel. Fortunately, the company was able to raise prices enough to offset these costs and deliver better-than-expected earnings per share.

What management had to say

Precision scheduled railroading (PSR) has been arguably the most significant change of the past decades to the way railroads do business. Hunter Harrison, the former CEO of Canadian National Railway who started implementing PSR, was later hired at Canadian Pacific and CSX to implement it. Nowadays, the rest of the North American railroad industry has followed suit and announced their own plans to implement the scheduling program. During the Kansas City Southern's conference call, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Songer announced the company would also be implementing PSR and highlighted some of the benefits it expects to reap: