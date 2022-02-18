How should Kansas City spend your money? Here’s what’s in the budget and how to weigh in

Last week, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced his proposed $1.27 billion city budget for next year, which includes a big boost of almost $100 million of federal relief from the American Rescue Plan.

It’s a ton of money and—after city council approves it—it will decide what kinds of services and programs get funded in Kansas City starting in May.

The council has to vote and approve the budget by March 24, but before that, you have a chance to weigh in on Feb. 19 and 23, and on March 5.

SO, WHAT’S IN THE BUDGET ANYWAY?

Here are some of the priorities, highlights, big ticket items and new additions to the mayor’s proposed budget:

Policing and public safety

Public safety expenses including the police force make up by far the biggest chunk of the budget, clocking in at more than $522 million. That is more than 72% of the city’s general fund, and more than 42% of the total governmental activities budget.

Lucas’ proposal allocates about $42 million in additional funding for the Kansas City Police Department, which is more than the state requires the city to spend and brings KCPD’s budget up to $269 million.

It includes:

Hiring an additional 150 police officers in the next year

Pay raises for all officers and department staff

$12.4 million for positions in the department’s violent crimes division

$6.6 million for pay raises to those fielding 911 calls

More funding for community policing, including support for the Westside Community Action Network

An $838,000 re-investment in Aim4Peace, the city’s only viable community-level prevention program

Housing and neighborhoods

Funding for housing and neighborhoods totals $225.1 million.

If approved, these are some of the programs it would fund:

$12.5 million would go to the Housing Trust Fund (here’s more on what that means)

$2.5 million for the Right to Counsel program that starts in June and guarantees tenants facing eviction a free attorney

Funding for the city’s first Houselessness Prevention Coordinator

$10 million towards RebuildKC, a neighborhood grants program that residents and groups can apply for to improve their neighborhoods

Transportation and infrastructure

Including the Public Works department, transportation and infrastructure are expected to receive $235.8 million.

If it’s approved, it would go towards:

Keeping the buses free with zero fare transit for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority

Expanding the funding for Bike Share KC

Investing more in Vision Zero efforts, as the city is still working on eliminating serious injuries and deaths on the streets

An extra $5 million for expansion of trash clean-up, in part to address illegal dumping

A $15.4 million increase in streetcar funding

You can see the full budget here, a letter outlining the highlights here and the budget office’s website here.

OK, SO HOW CAN I WEIGHT IN ON HOW I WANT THE CITY TO SPEND MY TAX MONEY?

There are three public budget hearings in the coming weeks, which Lucas and city council members will all attend.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 19 on Zoom. This means it’s a virtual meeting, so you’ll need to use this Zoom meeting link to access it.

From 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at City Hall’s council chambers. You can attend in person, and you can also access the meeting online using this link.

From 9 a.m. to noon on March 5 on Zoom. This is also a virtual-only meeting, so you’ll need to use this link to access it.

If you want to provide a public testimony virtually, you’ll need to register by emailing public.testimony@kcmo.org with your name and council district. In the email, you’ll need to put

“Proposed Budget – Speaking Request” in the subject line. If you can’t email, you’ll have to use the “raise hand” function in the Zoom meeting and wait to be called on.

Do you have questions about the city budget or how to make your voice heard? Let us know at kcq@kcstar.com or with the form below.