Kansas City store will close after 12 years; big markdowns through Sunday

Soft Surroundings is closing its Country Club Plaza location, its only Kansas City area shop.

The last day of business will be Sunday, Feb. 25, an employee confirmed Monday.

The women’s clothing retailer opened at 405 Nichols Road in 2012. It was the St. Louis-based shop’s sixth store at the time. The chain grew to more than 40 stores across the country before filing for bankruptcy last year. All Soft Surroundings stores have either closed or are in the process of closing.

Inventory at the Plaza shop is 70%-90% off through Sunday.

Soft Surroundings direct-to-consumer business will continue online at softsurroundings.com, which was acquired by Coldwater Creek as part of the bankruptcy process.