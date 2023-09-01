Kansas City streets are full of expired temporary car tags. How does this even happen? | Opinion

They’re untagged

I have had occasions recently to drive throughout the Lees Summit/Kansas City area and have noticed a large number of expired temporary license plates on cars and motorcycles, some going back as long as two years. I want to know how these owners get away with it so I don’t have to pay for plates in the future (just kidding).

Seriously, how do they pull this off? How shameful and derelict.

- Sandra L. Hay, Lee’s Summit

The following

Throughout history, nations have elected leaders who got into office by persuasion alone. They were experts in the use of powerful and emotional words that attracted large groups of the population and convinced the masses with promises of greatness and prosperity. Yet, their message was not factual. Thus, a following was created.

Americans are no exception. For many years, voters have elected men and women without expertise or knowledge but who have convinced people to vote for them.

Millions of Americans today have been persuaded to support a man who represents the worst in human behavior and lacks any moral fiber. Yet many of his supporters say they value truth and justice.

I fear, as many Americans do, that our nation is on the brink of destruction and that our democracy and freedoms will die.

Do we realize the tragic path we are on if we continue to support a man who is leading us to that end?

My personal values will never allow me to follow such a man, nor anyone who would bring about the demise of our great country and democracy. Or will “the following” allow this tragedy to happen?

- Mark W. Johnson, Trimble, Missouri

Swiped away

As a hotel owner, I see the impact of credit card swipe fees every time a guest checks in. That’s because card giants such as Visa and Mastercard and card-issuing banks take 2% to 4% of the transaction whenever someone pays by card.

Swipe fees have doubled over the past decade and hit a record $160.7 billion last year. They are now most merchants’ highest cost after labor, and they drive up prices for the average family by more than $1,000 a year. At hotels, they can contribute $8 to the average $200 room, or $40 for a five-night stay.

Fortunately, Sen. Roger Marshall has co-sponsored the Credit Card Competition Act. This bill would require that Visa and Mastercard credit cards issued by the largest banks be able to be processed over an additional network such as Star, NYCE or Shazam. The resulting competition would save $15 billion a year, helping hold down prices at stores and hotels alike. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve says these networks, which process billions in debit card and ATM transactions, have one-fifth the fraud of Visa and Mastercard.

As a small business owner, I compete every day. Shouldn’t Visa and Mastercard do the same?

- Pragnesh Naik, Owner and general manager, Quality Inn, Overland Park

Lobbying’s danger

The reality of lobbying is that big business pays to get Congress to vote its way. I bet not one lobbyist is paid by the working person.

Lobbying is out of control. Many politicians appear to want to get elected to Congress to become rich and retire as millionaires.

It is time to clean house in Washington, D.C., and get rid of the lobbyists. We need to see the full tax records of all members of Congress and their spouses. Congress deserves the average working American’s health insurance and retirement plans. Its members need term limits.

We elect people to speak for us, not big business. The way our Congress is giving away money, it won’t be long before more people are sitting on their rears doing nothing than are getting up every day and going to work. Our country cannot survive when this happens.

Wake up, America, and smell the coffee — if Congress says we can.

- Susan Hilliard, Lee’s Summit