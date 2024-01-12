Kansas City streets are icy after freezing rain. Stay safe with these driving tips

Kansas City-area drivers should watch out for slick roads after Friday morning’s freezing rain.

Learn how to check road conditions, keep safe while driving on icy roads and handle getting in a wreck.

The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Troop A responded to 69 calls in the Kansas City area on Friday morning before 10 a.m., according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Missouri crews covered roads with salt and sand ahead of the freezing rain, and continue to put down salt brine mixtures to keep roads safe, said Melissa Black, spokesperson for MoDOT’s Kansas City division.

Here’s how to stay safe on slick roads:

How can I check road conditions?

In Kansas City, check the city’s Snow Plow map, which tracks the last time roadways were treated.

For highway conditions, go on state transportation websites – the MoDOT Traveler Map in Missouri and the KanDrive map in Kansas. These sites show which roadways are covered with precipitation and which are clear.

How do I drive on icy roads?

Here are tips from Black for staying safe on slick roads.

Leave early to give yourself time to drive slowly.

Give other drivers, especially snowplows, plenty of space.

Watch out for slick bridges and ramps, which can freeze and stay frozen longer than roads insulated by the ground.

What if I get in a wreck?

Black said to move to the shoulder, call *55 for assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and then stay in your car.

Not only are drivers exposed to the elements outside of their vehicles, but “they take the chance of getting hit by someone else who might slide into them,” Black said.

What should I keep in my car?

Here’s what you should pack in your car for cold-weather emergencies, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

Jumper cables

Sand or kitty litter to get traction in the snow

An extra blanket, gloves or hat

Flashlight

Snow scraper and shovel

Water and food

Do you have more questions about extreme weather in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.