Kansas City suspected DUI crash critically injures one as a driver rushed to hospital

One person was critically injured in a crash early Wednesday as a driver rushed to the hospital with a passenger who he said had been shot, according to police.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of 39th Street and Southwest Trafficway as a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo was headed west on 39th Street at high speeds, said Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Officer Donna Drake.

The Monte Carlo failed to stop at a red light and collided with a tan Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was headed south on Southwest Trafficway. Both vehicles slid into a wooden utility pole, knocking power out to the area, Drake said.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Drake said. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver told police that the passenger’s wound was inflicted in a suicide attempt, Drake said.

Police took the driver of the Monte Carlo into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, Drake said.