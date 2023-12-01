Kansas City teacher on leave after inappropriate videos shown in class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City teacher is now on leave after inappropriate videos were shown on a projector with students in class.

Kansas City Public Schools said a Central Middle School teacher has been placed on leave after Wednesday’s incident. The district did not elaborate on the content of the inappropriate videos.

In a statement, KCPS said the teacher was removed from school Wednesday and immediately placed on leave.

Parents were notified that day, and staff have been in contact with students who were affected. KCPS said it has provided resources to students and staff, including counselors and trauma-informed clinicians.

The district said because this is a personnel investigation and ongoing investigation, KCPS leaders are limited in what they can share.

“We take any investigation extremely seriously, and KCPS is committed to fostering a safe, comfortable and inclusive learning environment where every student can succeed,” KCPS said in a statement.”

