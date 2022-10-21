Kansas City teen charged for alleged school shooting threat

A Kansas City teenager has been charged with making a terroristic threat, after allegedly sending a Snapchat that indicated there would be a school shooting, according to a release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen sent the message Thursday, saying there would be a shooting during 8th period lunch, around 1 p.m., at Park Hill High School.

An administrator produced a photo of the perceived threat to the school resource officer, the release indicated. When another administrator contacted the teen, he said the message was a joke to friends, and students were not in any danger.

The case is being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

”Any threat to a school, whether real or in jest, is a serious matter,” said Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen. “Students, parents and the community can be assured that this type of behavior is always taken seriously and can constitute a crime.”