Kansas City teen identified as homicide victim in weekend shooting in Lee’s Summit

The victim in Friday’s fatal shooting on Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit has been identified as a 17-year-old from Kansas City, police said.

TreVez F. Johnson was found fatally shot in a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 470 late Friday night, Sgt. Chris Depue, said a spokesman with the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

Police responded along with emergency crews around 9:10 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting on the highway near Lakewood Boulevard. Officers found a single vehicle on the inside shoulder of the northbound lanes of traffic. Johnson was found inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds, Depue said.

Two other people who were in the vehicle with Johnson were also taken to the hospital following the shooting, police said. Both victims, who were driven to the hospital by someone who stopped on the side of the road to help them, were treated for minor injuries, Depue said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No one had been taken into custody as of Sunday morning.

The killing marks the third homicide reported in Lee’s Summit this year, according to data maintained by The Star. All three have been fatal shootings.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed.