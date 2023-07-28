Kansas City teenager accused of shooting at vehicle where 4-year-old was passenger

A teenager faces four felony charges for allegedly firing several gunshots into a vehicle where a 4-year-old was a passenger in Kansas City’s Sheffield neighborhood late Monday afternoon.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Marquice Shaw, 19, with unlawful weapon use, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of armed criminal action Wednesday. He was being held in the county jail on a $50,000 bond.

According to charging documents, Shaw was present during a fight between two women outside a gas station in the 5400 block of Winner Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday. He intervened during the fight to separate them, the document says.

As a group was preparing to leave, witnesses told police Shaw opened fire on the vehicle several times. Among the occupants was a 4-year-old girl, the witnesses reported.

No one was apparently struck by gunfire, according to the document filed Thursday.

Kansas City detectives interviewed witnesses and obtained surveillance footage of the shooting. Shaw was arrested on Wednesday evening.

During a police interview, Shaw allegedly admitted to being present during the fight. He denied having a firearm or shooting one, according to the charging document.

The 19-year-old made his initial appearance Thursday before a Jackson County judge, who ordered Shaw be screened for representation by a public defender. Online court records did not list an attorney for Shaw as of Thursday.