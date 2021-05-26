In Kansas City tour, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge promotes Biden’s infrastructure plan

As negotiations continue between federal lawmakers over a major infrastructure proposal, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge took a look at some of the local projects underway aimed toward expanding affordable housing.

Fudge, touring Kansas City alongside U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, visited an under-construction home in the 100 block of North Topping in the city’s Northeast community. The home was built for roughly $120,000, a cost expected to rise under current conditions as the prices of raw materials like lumber keep increasing.

“To be able to see a house of that quality in this neighborhood, that is energy efficient, that is laid out in a way that a family can stay in, and three bedrooms, perfectly built, built with people from the community, I think it’s just a wonderful opportunity to show people what we can do if we all work together,” Fudge said.

Throughout her day trip, Fudge offered a vision of treating housing as an essential piece of the nation’s infrastructure along with the roads and bridges that lead to them. She also met with those responsible for putting the home together and other community and business leaders during a roundtable discussion.

Fudge was in town promoting President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, which includes an estimated $150 billion for HUD programs. Proponents also highlight its potential for creating jobs for skilled workers that typically offer higher than minimum wages.

Fudge’s Kansas City visit came as negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over a bipartisan infrastructure plan have stalled. Sticking points have included the breadth of the plan, the final dollar amount and how to pay for it.

Earlier Wednesday, Fudge also held an impromptu meeting with members of the area housing activism group KC Tenants. Its leaders were there to call upon Fudge to launch an investigation of an Ohio-based rental company receiving federal housing funds.

The Star’s Bryan Lowry contributed to this report.