Kansas City’s trash pickup delayed, City Hall closed for dangerously cold temperatures

Kansas City trash collection is delayed another day because of subzero temperatures.

Trash for Tuesday households will now be picked up Wednesday, the city announced. Monday households will be picked up Jan. 22, as trash service was not available on Martin Luther King Day.

The city said the delayed trash services are intended to protect employees from “dangerous temperatures.” The Kansas City area is under a wind chill warning until noon Tuesday, as wind chills may dip 30 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

City Hall will also be closed Tuesday because of the weather. Municipal Court will remain open.

The Kansas City Aviation Department encouraged those traveling to check their updated flight status at FlyKC.com or the airline’s website, as snow continues to fall in the metro.