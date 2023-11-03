Kansas City Urban Summit to discuss redlining, Black issues, featuring acclaimed writer

Saturday, the Urban League of Greater Kansas City will release their annual report, the 2023 State of Black Kansas City – “From Redlining to Chalk Lines: The Costs of Economic Injustice,” at the 16th Annual Urban Summit Conference, featuring keynote speaker and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones .

The event will be held at the Education Center, MCCC-Penn Valley, 3201 Southwest Trafficway, from 8:15 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will be a host of panelists examining the connection between redlining, systemic oppression, and the high rates of crime in Kansas City.

“The increasing homicide rate is not by happenstance – caution tape and chalk figures tie together disparity and history in our most blighted communities,” The Urban League of Greater Kansas City said.

Along with discussions on crime, conversations on poverty and the disparities between Black and white households in the Kansas City metro will also be held at Saturday’s event.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of The 1619 Project and staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, will give a keynote address on economic injustice at 12:30p.m.

Copies of the 2023 State of Black Kansas City will be distributed and additional copies are available at the Urban League of Greater Kansas City office, the Urban League said.