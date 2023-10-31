Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping after allegedly taking baby, prompting Amber Alert

A Kansas City woman was charged Tuesday with kidnapping for allegedly abducting a baby and stealing a vehicle, triggering an Amber Alert.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Trenise L. Reid with kidnapping, vehicle hijacking and endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly stealing a vehicle with 1-year-old Kemaya Hill in the back seat. Officers said the child was stolen around 8 p.m. Thursday from 47th Street and Flora Avenue while the vehicle was parked in front of Paseo High School.

A victim told officers at the scene that the suspect forced entry into her white 2008 Saturn VUE and drove away with her great granddaughter in the vehicle, according to court records.

During the struggle with the suspect, the victim was dragged by the SUV, causing a laceration to the back of her head that was bleeding profusely, police said.

Security footage obtained by police corroborated the victim’s story, according to court records.

When detectives responded to Truman Medical Center to get an official statement from the victim, she fell asleep periodically while talking to them. The victim said she lost consciousness during her struggle with the suspect, and a nurse told detectives she sustained a brain bleed.

Lee’s Summit police located the stolen vehicle abandoned around 9:40 p.m., blocking part of the roadway near Interstate 470 and Woods Chapel Road. Officers found the baby in her carseat in the backseat of the SUV. Officials at Children’s Mercy Hospital examined her and determined she was not injured and in good health. ‘

Officers were then dispatched to an armed disturbance at El Sazon Mexican Restaurant, 917 NE Woods Chapel Rd., where Reid had entered and told victims “it’s a stick-up” while she “had her hands held in the form of a gun,” according to court records.

She allegedly told people in the restaurant that someone was trying to kill her, she wanted her kid back and that there was a dead body. Court records said Reid took knives from the food window, told everyone to leave and threatened to kill them.

Reid barricaded herself inside the restaurant, leading to a standoff with police that ended around 1:40 a.m., when officers entered and took her into custody without incident.