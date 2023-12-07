Kansas City woman dies following crash Tuesday night on Independence highway
A Kansas City woman died following a crash Wednesday night in Independence.
Officers responded to the crash around 11:40 p.m. in the area of eastbound Interstate 70 near Crysler Avenue, according to Sgt. Steven Boles, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department.
A 2016 Honda Pilot rear-ended a 2003 Buick Rendezvous in the middle lane of the highway.
The driver of the Buick, 22-year-old Alanna Henlon, was found outside of her vehicle. She died at the scene.
The Honda driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.