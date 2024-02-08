Kansas City woman discovers her missing car was sold and scrapped

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Acheal Holmes went to work last Wednesday and came back to her car missing.

She said her 2000 Mercedes M Class SUV was sitting on the street in front of her house and when she came back it was gone.

“Why would you take something from me that’s not yours? You didn’t pay for it, you shouldn’t be taking something that’s not yours,” she said.

She claims that the car ended up at Midwest Scrap Management, where a third party sold it and the car was scrapped. She tells FOX4 that this all happened before she had time to call the police.

“It was crushed, I can’t recover it back,” she said.

Midwest Scrap Management said that they perform multiple checks on vehicles required by law. That includes checking for a stolen car report and liens on the vehicle.

They said for cars more than 10 years old, Missouri law says that they don’t have to check the title on the car.

However, by the time Holmes realized that her car was missing and was able to file a report, she said the car was already crushed.

Pattie Stacy, who had her car taken in the past year, says she knows what it’s like for Holmes right now.

“I’d be really upset about it, really. I mean, that’s not right. People work hard for their money, they go out and purchase their own vehicles and then people come down, steal it from them and then bring it down here to crush it for money, that’s nuts,” she said.

Stacy said she’d like to see action when it comes to missing vehicles.

“Make harsher laws. I mean, what else can you do,” she said. “So many cars are getting stolen all the time, what’s the point?”

Midwest Scrap Management told FOX4 that Holmes had accepted a cash offer of $2,500 from the third party for her car. She denies that she was offered that money.

