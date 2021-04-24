Kansas City woman gets 28 years for fatal shooting of teen at Central High School

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

A Kansas City woman has received a 28-year prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to shooting a 15-year-old girl following a high school basketball game in early 2019.

Jamya Norfleet, 24, was sentenced on Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Her co-defendant, Taylor McMillon, pleaded guilty in February to voluntary manslaughter and is scheduled to be sentenced in June, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The victim was An’Janique Wright. She was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2019 as she was outside of Central High School at 3221 Indiana Ave. Wright was not enrolled at the school but was there for the game.

The Kansas City Police Department began its investigation after gunshots were reported that evening around 8:15 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene to find Wright suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital and died there.

An&#x002019;Janique Wright
An’Janique Wright

At the time, police said there were two groups arguing during the game. They were escorted out separately. Court documents state the shooter, identified later as Norfleet, stepped out of a van and began shooting at Wright’s group as they were leaving.

Norfleet later admitted to investigators, “I let the fire go,” which referred to the gunfire, according to court documents. Investigators recovered four spent shell casings from the scene and heard as many as five gunshots from surveillance audio.

McMillon, the co-defendant, was identified by an off-duty Kansas City police officer who recognized her as a Central student and the driver of the getaway van.

