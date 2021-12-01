Kansas City woman gets 5 years for passing mail to prison ordering murder of inmate

A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to spend nearly five years in a Kansas prison for passing information from a white supremacist organization to a Lansing Correctional Facility inmate that led to an attempted murder, according to prosecutors.

Renee C. Johnson-Fritz, 44, received a 59-month sentence for her role in the conspiracy, the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. She was convicted of solicitation to commit capital murder, a felony.

According to prosecutors, Johnson-Fritz passed information by mail to the prison from the Aryan Brotherhood that ordered an inmate to attack and murder another inmate. The targeted inmate was stabbed 26 times on April 19, 2019, prosecutors said.

”This is a horrific incident and we are lucky the victim is alive,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a statement. “Hate groups form out of self-loathing, ignorance, and fear. There should be no tolerance for any groups like this.”