Kansas City woman inspires Black students through coding, web designing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Goldie Powell, better known as ‘Ms. G’ to her students, has a background in computer science.

She says she always felt frightened sitting in computer class chairs as a youngster. She says she didn’t feel like she had the same information as the student sitting next to her.

UG Black History Committee helping students, celebrating Black art

“I didn’t see anyone that looked like me,” she said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday. “It was hard to have conversations with people that I didn’t normally talk to on the regular, so that was pretty hard and intimidating.”

Powell graduated college in 2012. After that she worked at Koch Industries and at Cerner, but in November of 2021, she started creating Cyber Creationz Tech, the non-profit that teaches students as young as elementary school how to code.

“Absolutely,” Powell said when asked if she feels like her work now is more rewarding than her work before. “I love it. I love working with the students. They keep me on my toes. They’re always asking me questions. They keep me up to date with what’s going on in tech, and that’s how our camp continues to grow because they’re always like, ‘Ms. G, we want to do this, or we want to do that.'”

Thursday evening, her students were building a website for a festival they’re planning to invite people to.

KC group announces citywide scavenger hunt for Black History Month

“Because I basically know everything that there is to know in my class,” 5th grader Kamaya Jones said Thursday when asked whether she likes this class better than her classes at school. “So, to have an extracurricular activity is pretty fun.”

“She’s amazing,” 4th grader Mekhi Flanagan said when asked what he thought of Ms. G. “She’s a good teacher.”

FOX4 asked Powell how it makes her feel to have an impact on her students. She says right now, her group’s just putting in the work.

“I think in the future I always think about what it’s going to be like when my students come, and they say, ‘Ms. G, I started my company,’ or ‘Ms. G, I’ve been on my job for ten plus years, and I helped on this project and that project that has done X, Y, Z for the community or the Kansas City area.’ I think that’s when my heart will be full.”

If you’re interested in signing your child up for Powell’s class, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.