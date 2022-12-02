Kansas City woman kept body of dead daughter in her home for days, prosecutors say

A Kansas City woman kept her 5-year-old’s body at her home for several days after the young girl died of severe neglect, according to documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

Adair Fish, 43, called 911 just before 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3 to report that one of her twin daughters was dead, and the other was unresponsive, prosecutors say. During the call, Fish allegedly stated that one of the girls had been dead for an extended period of time.

Police and emergency personnel arrived at the 5700 block of St. John Avenue to find insect activity and various debris piled several feet high off the floor. First responders reported a strong stench of death in the apartment.

The dead 5-year-old was found wrapped in blankets and in an “advanced state of decomposition,” according to the documents.

The second girl and Fish were immediately transported to the hospital.

A doctor’s note stated the living 5-year-old had suffered physical abuse and significant neglect. The girl was bruised and about the size of a 20-month-old child, according to the documents. She suffered from malnutrition, severe dehydration and premature social behaviors as a result of isolation. The doctor added that she may suffer permanent negative effects on future growth and cognitive development.

An autopsy report revealed the dead twin suffered from “physical wasting” associated with either malnutrition or chronic disease.

Fish was charged with four felonies Thursday – one count of child abuse resulting in death, one count of child abuse with serious injury, one count of first-degree child endangerment resulting in death, and one count of child endangerment resulting in physical injury.

According to court documents, Fish had previously lost custody of the twins.

The state granted her custody of the girls again in 2019.