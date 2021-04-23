Kansas City woman pleads guilty to federal gun charge after shooting, police chase

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

A Kansas City woman pleaded guilty Friday to a federal gun charge related to a shooting and high-speed chase with a stolen car roughly two years ago.

Erin Bisby, 29, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction, federal prosecutors said Friday. Federal law allows a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to prosecutors, and a sentencing hearing is to be scheduled following an investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

On the morning of July 18, 2019, court documents say, Bisby was present during a gunfight between multiple people. Police attempted to stop her nine days later after she was seen driving a vehicle reported stolen during a carjacking, prosecutors said.

When police tried to stop Bisby, prosecutors said, she fled at speeds up to 90 miles per hour before stopping the car, running away and discarding a .380 caliber handgun. She was taken into police custody afterward.

The case was investigated by the Kansas City Police Department.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Chester County Sheriff Underwood, deputies guilty of conspiracy, jury rules

    A federal jury deliberated nine and a half hours before returning its verdict late Friday afternoon.

  • After COVID relief bill, progressives look for next big win

    Activist Jan Rivers stood surrounded by “JOBS NOW” signs as she tried to round up support for a massive infrastructure and climate proposal backed by progressives. It was a straightforward assignment, yet Rivers’ recent day on the Atlanta Beltline, a trail through the city’s fastest-growing liberal neighborhoods, ended up as a political free-for-all. The voters who stopped wanted to talk about hate crimes, labor law, institutional racism and the climate crisis, among other issues.

  • Joe Biden made climate change a priority of his presidency, but progressives want him to go bigger

    Progressives like some of Joe Biden's climate goals, but they also want him to go bigger and bolder.

  • ‘Aviation outlaw’ took plane held together with tape on joy ride in Virginia, feds say

    “Witnesses on the ground expressed concern while filming the defendant flying an aircraft that was literally duct-taped together and constructed with incorrect parts,” prosecutors said.

  • ‘The Knick’ Creators Jack Amiel and Michael Begler Join HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ Reboot as Showrunners

    Jack Amiel and Michael Begler, creators of ‘The Knick,” have inked a three-year, overall deal with HBO. Under the pact’s terms, the duo will serve as showrunners and writers on the premium cabler’s reboot of “Perry Mason,” replacing the previous season’s showrunners Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones. Previously, Amiel and Begler were in the Cinemax […]

  • Eric Andre says he was 'racially profiled' at the Atlanta Airport by two plainclothes police officers

    Eric Andre tweeted on Wednesday that he was about to board a flight when two policemen stopped him and asked to search his bags for drugs.

  • Senate passes bill to address rise in attacks against Asians

    Its passage comes amid an uptick in crimes targeting Asians in recent months.

  • Sen. Hirono: Senate passing bill targeting anti-Asian hate crimes 'was so important'

    Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) joins Andrea Mitchell after the Senate passed her anti-Asian hate crimes bill. "It was so important as the AAPI community continued to be the target of these crimes and incidents that the Senate took steps to condemn these crimes and pass this bill," says Sen. Hirono.

  • Who is Henry Newman: the Number 10 aide and Carrie Symonds ally who stands accused of being the 'chatty rat'

    A close friend and confidant of Carrie Symonds, Henry Newman has swiftly risen through the ranks of Government advisers to become one of the most influential figures in Downing Street. But now the senior Number 10 adviser has found himself thrust into the middle of a highly-personalised row between Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings. In a move that allies have described as detonating a “nuclear bomb” underneath the Prime Minister, Mr Cummings on Friday alleged that he had been told by the Cabinet Secretary that Mr Newman was likely to have been the so-called “chatty rat” who in October last year leaked details of the second lockdown to newspapers. While the claims have been dismissed by senior Government sources as "entirely false", their publication is nevertheless likely to have far-reaching repercussions - for Mr Johnson, Ms Symonds, and Mr Newman, too. Prior to his elevation to Number 10, Mr Newman had long been viewed as a rising star among the ranks of special advisers, having served loyally under Michael Gove for a number of years. Having cut his teeth in the Cabinet Office during the Coalition years, Mr Newman joined Mr Gove’s entourage in the Ministry of Justice after he was appointed as the Lord Chancellor in 2015. He then joined the Vote Leave operation during the 2016 Brexit referendum, where he became part of the team that would later take over the running of Government under Mr Johnson. Leading the team was Mr Cummings, while Lee Cain, the Prime Minister’ former director of communications, worked as head of broadcast. Ms Symonds, then a special adviser for the culture secretary John Whittingdale, was also on the scene throughout. In the immediate aftermath of the referendum campaign, Mr Newman was among a close circle of Mr Gove’s friends who were said to have helped to convince him to “knife” Mr Johnson and torpedo his bid for the Tory leadership by deciding to run himself. Following the success of the Leave campaign, he established himself as a prominent commentator during Theresa May’s premiership, regularly featuring on panel discussions and in broadcast interviews. He also became a director of Open Europe, a pro-Brexit think tank dedicated to producing policy recommendations for the future of UK-EU relations. Following Mr Johnson’s election as Conservative leader in July 2019, Mr Newman returned to the Cabinet Office to be reunited with Mr Gove, whose influence in Government - along with his close group of advisers - continued to grow as he accumulated an ever-increasing number of responsibilities as the minister in charge of Brexit preparations. However, while seen as a capable and trusted aide to Mr Gove, it was Mr Newman’s close friendship with Ms Symonds that some in Government believe lay behind his recent transfer to Number 10. Described by Ms Symonds as one of her “favourite people”, in February he was appointed a senior adviser to the Prime Minister, alongside Baroness Finn, a former girlfriend of Mr Gove and non-executive board member of the Cabinet Office, who was made deputy chief of staff. His promotion came soon after the downfall of Mr Cummings and Mr Cain, who left Number 10 in the wake of a power struggle which allies claim was orchestrated by Ms Symonds and those loyal to her. Their appointments also took the number of so-called “Goveites” in Number 10 to five, joining Henry Cook, Meg Powell Chandler - who are also friends with Ms Symonds - and Declan Lyons. Together, Mr Newman, Mr Cook and Ms Powell Chandler are referred to by the Prime Minister as his “three musketeers.” While the veracity of Mr Cummings’s claims are unknown, it is this personal connection to Mr Johnson and his fiancée that lies at the heart of the controversy.

  • Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Act Passes With Overwhelming Bipartisan Vote

    A bill to fight anti-Asian hate crimes passed in a 94-1 vote in the Senate on Thursday. This historic, bipartisan vote on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act is a powerful message of solidarity to our AAPI community. The COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act, only needed 60 votes and had large bipartisan support.

  • Post Office scandal: What the Horizon saga is all about

    The background to the case of sub-postmasters whose convictions were based on evidence from faulty IT.

  • 'hopeful that JNJ coronavirus vaccine pause is lifted by FDA': Doctor

    Dr. Shikha Jain, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Illinois Chicago, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on Covid-19.

  • Accused Colorado supermarket gunman faces additional attempted murder, weapons charges

    Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket last month with nearly four dozen additional counts of attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, court documents showed. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder stemming from the March 22 shooting rampage at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Alissa surrendered to law enforcement officers at the crime scene, about 2 miles from the University of Colorado’s flagship campus, after he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said.

  • Anti-Asian hate-crime bill passes Senate 94-1, with only Republican Sen. Josh Hawley voting against it

    In a remarkable show of bipartisanship, the bill passed the Senate 94-1. It addresses the spike in violence against Asian Americans.

  • Trump endorses COVID-19 vaccination as a 'miracle' and 'a real lifesaver' in interview with New York Post

    "I'm all in favor of the vaccine," Trump told the Post. "It's one of the great achievements, a true miracle, and not only for the United States.

  • Dad Shows What Could Go Wrong With Concrete And A Toddler In Viral Tweet

    "my wife has a talent for identifying 'this is gonna embarrass the hell out of you in your high school yearbook' moments."

  • Of course Josh Hawley was the only no on anti-Asian hate crime bill. That’s his brand

    Missouri’s junior senator is always looking for ways to set himself apart as the most extreme.

  • The world's 'most powerful' tidal turbine is nearly ready to power on

    Once it’s connected to the European Marine Energy Centre off the Orkney Islands, the two megawatt O2 will have the capacity to generate enough energy to power 2,000 UK households annually.

  • 90 Day Fiancé 's Kalani and Asuelu Go House Hunting in Happily Ever After Sneak Peek

    The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday on TLC, and new episodes will also premiere Fridays on discovery+

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide