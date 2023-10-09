Kansas City woman starts fund for metastatic breast cancer research
A Kansas City woman started a fund for metastatic breast cancer research.
A Kansas City woman started a fund for metastatic breast cancer research.
Nissan is using AI and machine learning to fast-track research into materials used for car parts and solid-state batteries.
Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in March.
The PC market might have finally bottomed out.
Disney shares hit a new nine-year low last week as the company grapples with various uncertainties from leadership unknowns to a potential asset sale — all while activist investor Nelson Peltz launches a renewed attack on the media giant.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Thus goes the central premise of deterrence theory, which says it is the credible threat of aggression — not the use of aggression — that will ensure states avoid war. For the first time, China has started to outpace the U.S. in critical weapons programs — the country developed a new type of weapon called a hypersonic glide vehicle as early as 2014, which can strike Taipei and the Taiwan Strait in about 20 minutes from its strategic bases in the South China Sea.
Is crime in San Francisco driving Starbucks and other consumer-facing chains away? It's complicated.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
Start your holiday shopping right now!
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
Alphabet subsidiary Waymo is expanding its service area in San Francisco despite protests against robotaxis, while rival Cruise grapples with crashes and other incidents. Waymo riders can now access the service across the vast majority of SF, Waymo announced on Monday on social media site X. The company had limited rides in many of the city's northeastern neighborhoods — including Fisherman's Wharf, Embarcadero and Chinatown — to a couple thousand users. Waymo's services are still limited to folks who've made it through the company's waitlist.
Richardson injured his throwing shoulder Sunday against the Titans.
Grand Ventures today announced its second fund to invest in early-stage companies. The Grand Rapids, Michigan firm tells TechCrunch that it aims to lead seed-stage investments in startups solving problems facing the fintech, DevOps and supply chain sectors. The $50 million Fund II is managed by general partners Tim Streit, Camila Noordeloos and Nathan Owen.
The Dallas Fed president said the central bank 'may need to do more' if the US economy continues to demonstrate its surprising resilience.
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
Ty Chandler took a handoff on a direct snap to successfully convert a fake punt and keep the Vikings' drive alive on Sunday afternoon.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
After a big game in Week 4, Lamar Jackson will have a much tougher job against a stout Steelers defense.