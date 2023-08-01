Kansas coach Lance Leipold: OL Joe Krause suspended from team after felony charge

Kansas football offensive lineman Joseph Krause — who faces a felony threat charge following an alleged bomb threat that was called into the football complex last week — is suspended from the team, KU coach Lance Leipold announced on Tuesday.

“He’s suspended right now from the program,” Leipold said. “That’s really all I know from our perspective.”

Krause, who was arrested on Monday, July 24, stands accused of “unlawfully, feloniously, and with the intent to place another in fear, or to cause the evacuation, lock down or disruption in regular, ongoing activities of any building, communicate a threat to commit violence.”

That alleged threat came last Monday, when the Kansas football facilities were evacuated following reports of a bomb threat.

Damon Tucker, interim deputy chief of the University of Kansas Police Department, said on the evening of Monday, July 24, that a “subject was identified and arrested for making the threats” and that an “all-clear” was issued for the Anderson Family Football Complex, Beatty Family Pavilion and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium just after 8 p.m.

Speaking to a judge (via Zoom) Tuesday of last week, Krause said he had not yet retained an attorney but planned to do so within 48 hours of his court appearance. Later that afternoon, he was released after posting his $10,000 bail, Douglas County Public Information Officer George Diepenbrock told The Star.

His original court date was set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, but moved to 9 a.m. on Aug. 9, per court records.

The penalty for the charges Krause is facing range from “a minimum of 31 months (2 years, 7 months) to a maximum of 136 months (11 years, 4 months) in prison and/or a fine of up to $300,000 and 24 months of post-release supervision.”

Krause, who went to Shawnee Mission East, has spent three seasons on the KU football team as a walk-on. He redshirted in the 2021 season and hasn’t seen in-game action since appearing in two contests in 2020.