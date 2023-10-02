As Kansas collects more in taxes than economists predicted, politicians call for tax cuts

As Kansas continues to collect more in taxes than economists predicted, politicians continue to call for tax cuts.

The Kansas Department of Revenue added $42 million more in taxes than expected to the state's burgeoning coffers in September, Gov. Laura Kelly announced in a Monday news release.

That brings the total taxes collected for the first three months of the fiscal year to $31 million above the estimate, Kansas Division of the Budget numbers show, after July was better than expected and August was worse than expected.

The state has an estimated $2.7 billion budget surplus for the current fiscal year, which ends in June, with an additional $1.7 billion in a rainy day fund. An August budget profile from the Kansas Legislative Research Department shows the budget surplus is projected to grow to $3.2 billion by June 30, 2025.

"Because of my administration's work to put our state on solid financial footing, we have been able to grow our economy and make historic investments in schools, roads, and law enforcement," Kelly said in a statement. "Now, it's time to give money back to Kansans through responsible tax cuts."

Despite bipartisan calls for tax cuts last legislative session, the GOP-led Legislature and the Democratic governor couldn't reach an agreement on how to do so.

Republicans bundled various tax cut proposals into two separate packages, and Kelly vetoed both — one due to a flat tax and the other due to a tax break for Genesis Health Clubs. The Republican supermajorities were unable to override the vetoes, leaving Kansans without any substantive tax relief.

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, and Senate President Ty Masters, R-Andover, have embarked on a statewide campaign to promote tax cuts next legislative session. A top priority is replacing the state's progressive income tax brackets with a single rate, also known as a flat tax.

Kelly has opposed a flat tax while proposing other forms of tax cuts.

"Last session, I proposed a plan to cut property, grocery, and retirement taxes in a way that helps every family without robbing the state of its ability to continue growing the economy and making those key investments," she said. "Let's get it done this upcoming session."

Hawkins blames Kelly for the lack of tax cuts.

"It's very apparent how badly Kansans are in need of tax relief right now," he said in his Friday newsletter. "You've probably heard of the giant stash of state taxpayer cash Governor Kelly is hoarding after axing the tax relief earlier this year. Everybody and their brother seem to be coming out of the woodwork these days, trying to get their hands on the excess in order to expand big government programs."

He said Republicans stand opposed to using the excess revenues to expand Medicaid, to fund local property tax cuts and to fund child care programs.

"House Republicans know expanding big government programs is never the answer to issues that could all be fixed, more effectively, within the free market," Hawkins said. "Rest assured myself and others are watching closely to ensure those funds go back into taxpayer pockets, no matter how hard the Kelly/Toland Administration and their buddies scramble to get their hands in the cookie jar."

More: Kansas Republicans want an income tax cut. Can they override Laura Kelly's veto next year?

Jason Alatidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas tax revenue exceeds estimates, prompting calls for tax cuts