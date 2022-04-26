Kansas college investigates allegation that baseball opponent’s water cooler was tampered

Bethany College and the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference are investigating an allegation someone associated with the school’s baseball program deliberately contaminated a water cooler used by its opponent this past weekend.

Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation to The Associated Press on Monday and declined further comment.

Kansas Wesleyan University athletic director Steve Wilson told the AP that a KWU player or staff member discovered a foreign substance had been mixed into the team’s water during a doubleheader Sunday. He said it is common practice for the home team, Bethany in this case, to provide water for the visitor.

Wilson declined further comment, including whether any players, coaches or support staff drank the water or became ill.

“We are currently conducting a thorough, in-depth review of this situation, with the priority of putting the health and safety of our student-athletes first,” Wilson told The Wichita Eagle.

The teams split the doubleheader, with Kansas Wesleyan winning the second game 33-2.

Kansas Wesleyan and Bethany are 22 miles apart in central Kansas and are longtime rivals in athletics.

The alleged water cooler tampering was first disclosed on the Twitter account of KWU Barstool.

“I’ve talked to both schools and we’re just trying to figure out what actually happened,” KCAC commissioner Scott Crawford told The Eagle. “We are most concerned about the health and welfare of the student-athletes, the coaches and anyone who might have potentially drank some of that water.”

The Wichita Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge contributed reporting