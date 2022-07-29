Kansas cop who shot girl while aiming for dog can't claim immunity, Supreme Court rules

A fired Wichita police officer can't claim self-defense immunity after accidentally shooting a girl while aiming for her dog, a unanimous Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday.

Former Wichita Police Department officer Dexter Betts was responding to a domestic violence call in December 2017. The suspect of the call was outside as Betts was in the house, shot at a dog, missed and bullet fragments hit a girl who was in the line of fire.

Betts was charged with aggravated battery, a felony, but he claimed the so-called "stand your ground" law made him immune from prosecution. The Sedgwick County District Court and the Kansas Court or Appeals agreed.

The Kansas Supreme Court disagreed.

"If the Legislature wishes to extend self-defense immunity when an innocent bystander is hurt, it can do so," Justice Dan Biles wrote for the court. "In the meantime, we find nothing in the statutes providing a blanket shield for reckless conduct injuring an innocent bystander who was not reasonably perceived as an attacker."

Biles had indicated during oral arguments — and prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed — that the eventual ruling would set wide-ranging precedent for law enforcement and private citizens.

The ramifications come from potential prosecutions in police use-of-force cases, as well as for any situation where a shooter can claim they feared for their safety — including a "good guy with a gun" who hits innocent bystanders while trying to take out a mass shooter.

The lower court decision and its sweeping interpretation of self-defense immunity had been cited as reason to not pursue criminal charges in other cases of in-custody deaths or officer-involved shootings, including jail deputies who killed teenager Cedric Lofton in Sedgwick County last year.

Settling 'unsettled' question in Kansas 'stand your ground' law

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said the decision "settled a question that had been unsettled since the passage of the 'stand your ground' self-defense immunity law in Kansas." The case will now be remanded back to district court for further proceedings.

Betts's defense attorney, Jess Hoeme, of Joseph, Hollander and Craft, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the original lower court ruling granting Betts immunity from criminal prosecution and civil lawsuits for allegedly reckless actions, District Court Judge Kevin O'Connor said his decision "may be an unintended consequence not envisioned by the Legislature but the plain and clear language of the statute demands the result."

The Supreme Court interpreted the "stand your ground" law differently.

"When a defendant asserts self-defense immunity in a case involving reckless injury to an innocent bystander, who the defendant did not perceive to be an attacker, immunity does not apply," Biles wrote. "Said more plainly, the reckless use of force against innocent bystanders lies outside the immunity statute's stated scope."

Statute 21-5222 states that anyone is justified in using force if they reasonably believe it is necessary to defend against someone else's unlawful force. Deadly force is justified if they reasonably believe it is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm. They are not required to retreat.

Statute 21-5231 grants such people immunity from criminal prosecution and civil liability.

No immunity for collateral damage of shooting innocent bystanders

In Betts's case, the domestic situation had largely been resolved with the subject of the call outside as Betts and another officer checked on children in the home and retrieved a gun. While in the house, a barking dog approached Betts, which he mistakenly believed was a pit bull. It is disputed whether the dog "lunged" at the officer.

He fired his gun, missed the dog, the bullet ricocheted off the floor and fragments hit a 9-year-old girl in a toe and above her eye. The girl was sitting on the floor behind the dog, a 35-pound miniature English bull terrier named Chevy, who was also hit by bullet fragments.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Maloney argued during oral arguments in February that the question of whether deadly force was justified is the critical question. Prosecutors conceded that Betts felt threatened — though he never articulated a fear of imminent death or great bodily harm.

Maloney had argued the district court's ruling "gives anybody in any context a license to shoot a dog, if the dog barks and takes so much as a step or two towards it, if it's an unfamiliar dog." Betts had options that weren't deadly force, considering he had a "full arsenal of non-lethal tools."

Hoeme, the defense attorney, had argued that collateral damage "is not part of our consideration" under the language of the law.

"If you're in a crowded situation," Hoeme said, "and there's a man coming at you with a machine gun, and you shoot multiple times, and in the process of shooting at that person with a machine gun you hit a couple others, that does not detract from the idea that you were still justified in using force."

Biles had said during oral argument that Hoeme's interpretation would mean that "regardless of how many people drop, they're going to have immunity, as long as you can show the threat was there while the trigger's being pulled."

