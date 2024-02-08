Kansas could create Chiefs-themed license plate. Here's what we know

Late last year Kansans were vocal about a proposed change to the standard license plates, but there’s a proposed alternative license plate that Kansas legislators hope is more unifying — one honoring the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs.

A proposed Chiefs-themed license plate received a hearing in committee on Jan. 31. Senate Bill 359, introduced by Sen. Kellie Warren, R-Leawood, racked up 19 sponsors across the state from both parties to create a Chiefs-themed license plate.

“I think so many times these days what makes the headlines and what we talk about are the issues that divide us. However, sports and local sports teams is one thing that can unify us,” Warren said.

Travis Kelce, of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy as Jim Nantz looks on after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Kansans may be able to show their support to the team with an alternative license plate if it's passed by the Kansas Legislature.

There are currently more than 50 alternative license plates that Kansans can opt into for an additional fee. The Chiefs license plate is still being worked on, but royalties would cost drivers $40 on top of standard fees to get the distinct license plate, which would benefit the Hunt Family Foundation.

Most of the foundation’s charitable work supports child health and wellness, but it also supports families in crisis, civic responsibility and supporting the legacy of the Chiefs and the National Football League.

There’s no draft available of the license plate and any proposal would have to be approved by the Chiefs and the Division of Motor Vehicles. Alternative license plates designs are generally approved and are uncontroversial affairs.

At the Jan. 31 Senate Transportation Committee Hearing, there were no written opponents to the bill.

“Are there any San Francisco fans — I mean opponents,” Sen. Mike Petersen, R-Wichita, joked before closing the hearing.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas could create Kansas City Chiefs-themed license plate