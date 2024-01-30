Kansas courts can access e-filing after 2 months using paper due to cyberattack

The Kansas Supreme Court ordered district courts across the state to resume electronic filing of court documents by the end of the month after a cyberattack forced the e-filing system offline.

Earlier this month, officials confirmed that the hackers who accessed Kansas’ court data are Russian and demanded money in return for the deletion of the data, which the state refused to pay. The use of only paper records slowed down some court processes and made it harder to access documents that were readily available online.

Kansas Supreme Court Justice Marla Luckert begins her State of the Judiciary address Wednesday by talking about a cybersecurity breach that impacted the courts in December. The e-filing system is going back online at the end of January.

“With our information systems restored in district courts, it’s time we return to our standard rules of operation, both for clarity and to aid our recovery,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said in a news release. “The order provides impetus to file electronically when it’s possible, and it’s possible in many cases.”

District courts have been updating their system with backlogged paper documents since regaining access to the case management system in December. So far 42 counties, including Shawnee County, have finished updating their case management system.

“District court staff are working as quickly as they can to update the system while also managing their day-to-day work processing new cases and filings,” Luckert said.

All new cases will be through the e-filing system unless it is an appeal to an appellate court or the Kansas Supreme Court.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas courts can access e-filing 2 months after security breach