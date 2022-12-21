Kansas drug bust nets $200,000 in meth, mushrooms, firearms and stolen Wichita truck

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs, firearms and stolen property were confiscated Tuesday when law officers searched a northeastern Barton County home.

Two people were arrested at the home, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said.

The search took place at 774 NE 140th Road about one and a half miles west of Odin, Kansas, after the sheriff’s office got word of possible drug activity in the house, Bellendir said.

Two people found inside the home — 42-year-old Michael Clark and 41-year-old Dallas Lemonds — were booked into the Barton County Jail on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of hallucinogenic drugs, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property, according to Bellendir.

During the search, deputies found firearms, more than 12 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, a half pound of suspected psilocybin mushrooms and prescription medications, Bellendir said.

Psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms,” is a substance obtained from certain mushrooms that causes hallucinogenic effects, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

All together, the drugs had a street value of around $200,000, Bellendir said.

Deputies also recovered a GMC truck that had been stolen in Wichita and a riding John Deere lawnmower from Barber County, Bellendir said.

Clark was sentenced in 2001 on a drug charge and aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Rice County, Kansas Department of Corrections records show.

He was released from prison in March 2008, records said.

Lemonds was sentenced in 2006 on two drug charges. She was released from prison in January 2008, KDOC records show.