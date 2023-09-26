Kansas elementary school student goes to hospital after being shot by arrow on playground

A Kansas elementary school student was taken to Wesley Medical Center after being struck by an arrow Tuesday morning.

McPherson Police Department officers responded to a call at 9:46 a.m. of a 7-year-old girl being struck by an arrow in the arm on the playground at Roosevelt Elementary School, the department said in a news release.

The incident happened during recess, McPherson Police Department spokesperson Mark Brinck said in an email.

McPherson EMS and fire rescue arrived and provided medical assistance. The girl was taken to McPherson Center for Health and then transferred to Wesley Medical Center in stable condition, according to the release.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old McPherson man who police say was shooting a bow and arrow in the area “resulting in a stray arrow striking the student,” the release said.

Brinck said the man lives near the school. He was booked into McPherson County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.

“The McPherson Police Department reminds McPherson City residents, it is unlawful to operate an air rifle, bow and arrow, slingshot, BB gun, within the City, except within the confines of a building or structure from which the projectiles cannot escape,” the release said.