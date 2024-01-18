Can Kansas energy companies cut your power during extremely cold weather? What to know

It may have warmed up a little bit in Wichita, but more single-digit lows are in the forecast for the end of the week.

The National Weather Service’s Wichita forecast puts Thursday’s high at 38 degrees Fahrenheit with a low of 8 and wind chills reaching minus 9. Friday is expected to see a high of 20 degrees with a low around 3 and wind chills getting as low as minus 9. Saturday’s high is expected to be around 10 with a low of about 16.

If you’re planning on hunkering down during the cold weather, you might be looking at a high energy bill for heating your home. So, what if you can’t pay your energy bill in full? Can your power be turned off during extremely cold weather?

The Kansas “Cold Weather Rule” makes it so utility companies cannot cut off energy if the weather is forecast to be 35 degrees or colder for a span of time longer than 48 hours. The rule applies annually from Nov. 1 to March 31.

If you cannot pay your bill in full on time, the Kansas Corporation Commission says to call your utility company ahead of the cold weather. You should:

Agree to pay 1/12 of the amount overdue and 1/12 of your current bill

Agree to pay the rest over a span of 11 months

Agree on a plan that pays the overdue amount faster than one year

Under the rule, Kansas companies can notify of service cutoff once there’s a forecast above 35 degrees for 48 hours. However, if the forecast changes to below 35 degrees during that time frame, the company cannot disconnect your service.

Aside from increases due to cold weather, Evergy customers in the area are already seeing higher bills compared to previous years.

Customers are paying about $4.64 more a month due to a recently approved rate hike. Customers in Wichita, Topeka, Pittsburg and Hutchinson are all affected by the increase.

Resources to help pay your energy bill in Kansas this winter

There are several resources available to you if you need help paying your energy bills or to take care of other weatherization needs.

Here’s a quick look at some, from the Kansas Corporation Commission:

Low-income Energy Assistance Program through the Kansas Department for Children and Families provides an annual one-time payment for families requiring energy assistance.

Kansas Weatherization Assistance Program provides services like sealing, caulking, adding insulation and more for income-eligible Kansans.

The Salvation Army has multiple programs, Share the Warmth, Sharing the Warmth and Heatshare, to provide utility assistance depending on location and other requirements.

You can also call United Way at 211 to get matched with a program.