Kansas extends pandemic speedy trial suspension as Biden and Congress end COVID emergency

Defendants charged with crimes in Kansas will go another year without statutory speedy trial rights as the court system works through a backlog of cases from the COVID-19 pandemic.

One day after President Joe Biden signed a federal resolution ending the COVID-19 national emergency, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and lawmakers took action to extend pandemic speedy trial suspensions.

Kelly's action Tuesday in signing House Bill 2121 suspends speedy trial rights for people accused of committing crimes, raising concerns defendents' constitutional rights.

"It's kind of something we have to do after the pandemic," said Sen. David Haley, D-Kansas City. "The courts were shut down for a while, and we originally enlarged speedy trial to give two extra years while the courts were shut down. No one was in person and the backlog was accrued."

The Kansas County and District Attorneys Association had pushed for a broader overhaul of the state's speedy trial laws with HB 2121, but lawmakers opted to instead extend the pandemic emergency suspension period. It passed the House 112-9 and the Senate 32-8.

"We've extended this multiple times now," said Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson. "This right to a speedy trial is foundational to our judicial principle of innocent until proven guilty. This has to be the last time this extension is made."

Last month marked the three-year anniversary of when speedy trial rights were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, first by judicial order and later by the Legislature, said Clayton Perkins, chief attorney of the Capital Appellate Defender Office and the legislative committee co-chair for the Kansas State Board of Indigents' Defense Services.

"Speedy trial remains one of what I think is hopefully few of the rights that were suspended during the pandemic that we are still waiting to restore, and we're now talking about an extension for a fourth year of keeping those rights suspended," Perkins testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Prosecutors feared criminals could escape justice

Criminal defendants have the right to a speedy trial guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution Bill of Rights, the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights, neither of which are directly affected by the law. Kansas also has the speedy trial right in state statute.

Story continues

Perkins described the statutory speedy trial right as an enforcement mechanism for the constitutional right, which also ensures the orderly administration of justice.

Under the Kansas speedy trial law, prosecutors generally must bring a jailed criminal defendant to trial within 150 days of arraignment — or 180 days for a defendant out on bond — or else charges are dismissed.

The law contains provisions to allow for the deadline to be extended by the court, but not for reasons like a pandemic. So when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the judicial system and shut down trials, officials took steps to suspend the speedy trial deadlines. The most recent suspension was scheduled to expire May 1.

More: Gov. Laura Kelly signs off on plan to suspend speedy trial requirements until 2023 after pandemic backlogs courts

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree testified that reinstating the speedy trial deadlines would overwhelm the local court system and it would be physically impossible to try all the cases.

Without the extension, said Johnson County District Attorney Stephen Howe, it would have been "a free for all about who's going to be able to get what cases tried in the next four to six months," with "prosecutors trying to pick and choose who's going to get justice." Some criminals, he said, "would potentially escape justice."

The new law extends that to March 1, 2024, meaning that criminal defendants arraigned after March 19, 2020, will have to wait another year before any time is assessed against prosecutors for any reason.

Public defenders say removal of deadlines slows justice

Perkins acknowledged that the pandemic caused the original backlog of cases because jury trials couldn't happen.

"But we're also talking about some cascading sort of effects that have come from the fact that we've had a suspension," he said. "I think people who operate under a system that has deadlines kind of understand the concept that when deadlines go away, things go a little slower."

Trial deadlines help encourage plea negotiations, he said.

"What we have heard from defense counsel is that since the speedy trial deadline has been suspended and that trial demand is no longer enforceable, those negotiations don't happen at the same pace," Perkins said. "There isn't that ability to require a trial, which then pushes to resolution of more cases at the speed that they did prior to the pandemic."

Howe said prosecutors do not want to delay justice.

"Frankly, delays do not help prosecutors, but instead hinder us in case presentation," he said.

More: Advocates, lawyers split on pausing key trial requirement due to pandemic

Will lawmakers extend speedy trial suspension again?

The March 1 deadline gives next year's Legislature a chance to consider extending it again before the suspension expires.

But legislators who voted for HB 2121 indicated their support was given reluctantly.

"I do not want these people to come back in a year and ask for another extension," Steffen said. "They need to get caught up, they need to get their work done, so our judicial system can work as our forefathers designed it."

"It's kind of kicking the can down the road while we try to bring it back to a sense of normalcy post-pandemic," Haley said. "I would hope they get everything straight — I expect the court system to right itself by the deadline."

Prosecutors and public defenders said there are various efforts underway to relieve the backlog, but a shortage of attorneys — particularly defense attorneys experienced enough to handle the most serious cases, like murder and sexual assault — is hindering their work. They blamed relatively low pay and limited number of positions, both of which are set by the Legislature.

"Believe it or not, there's not enough lawyers," Howe said. "I know a lot of people don't feel that that's actually a bad thing, but it's true."

Howe testified that his office pre-pandemic normally had about 3,500 active cases at a time, but months of pandemic shutdowns led to the number ballooning to more than 5,500 by early 2022. The backlog of about 2,000 cases was reduced to about 1,300 cases by the end of the year.

So in about one year, the office eliminated about one-third of the backlog, with one more year to address the remaining backlog.

"I am particularly concerned about ensuring that we are not back here next year, arguing about extending the suspension of speedy trial for a fifth year," Perkins said. "I think the fact that speedy trial is resuming is an incentive to work through these systems and get down this backlog."

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Speedy trial right remains suspended in Kansas as COVID emergency ends