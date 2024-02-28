Kansas fire crews prep for more possible wildfires

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson and Reno County area fire crews got a 30-acre blaze under control under very windy conditions Tuesday.

They know more could be on the way.

“We’ve really upped our game in the wildland area, especially by sending our guys out west (for training). And getting these new brush trucks helps,” said Battalion Chief Nick White with Hutchinson Fire. “And we’ve been very fortunate today, especially with the winds we’ve had and the humidity index being as low as it has.”

Firefighters busy with more wildfires on Tuesday

White says areas with overgrown brush and lots of cedar trees will play a big role in fires, along with the wind. White was still going over truck prep work Tuesday evening.

“We can have an acre fire turn into 20 in a matter of minutes,” said White.

Other fire crews in southwest Kansas say sand and mud this time of year can make it a challenge to get to fires when the clock is ticking.

“Made sure we got the people out of the way first. The life safety is a priority,” said Seward County Fire Chief Andrew Barkley. “So yeah, we had about six structures out there either damaged or totally lost and 2 garages/outbuildings that were either damaged or totally wiped out”

Barkley is talking about a fire that was in eastern Seward County in an unincorporated community.

He says moving forward, the weather continues to make it a challenge to fight and get to fires. While many fire crews say we need more rain, some rain already in areas is presenting challenges.

Seward Co. fire damages 6 homes, leaves families displaced

“But you know, out here in southwest Kansas, we have very fine fuel, so a day like today with a 30-mile-an-hour wind that’s going to dry those fuels out even more than in the ground, and it creates another problem,” said Barkley. “While the top is dry, we can’t get a truck in because we’ll sink them in the mud.”

As fire crews around the state prep for more, they remind you to call in a fire immediately if you see one.

“Give as precise a location as you can,” said White. “And tell us the size of the fire when you are calling it. That can make a big difference, especially with the wind the way it’s been.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.