Kansas food sales tax wouldn't be eliminated under House plan, as Gov. Kelly's urges more

Kansas lawmakers advanced a plan to reduce the state sales tax on food, rejecting pleas from the governor to fully eliminate the grocery tax.

Gov. Laura Kelly and fellow Democrats in the Kansas Legislature have touted her "axe the food tax" plan, which would completely eliminate the state sales tax on groceries while leaving local sales taxes unaffected.

While Kelly was campaigning in Wichita on Tuesday for the tax cut, lawmakers in Topeka worked a bill that would reduce the grocery tax by less than half in its first year.

The House Taxation Committee approved HB 2711, which was introduced by committee chair Rep. Adam Smith, R-Weskan. Smith drafted the bill last month after hearing testimony on the Democrat proposal, HB 2487.

Instead of cutting the state's 6.5% sales tax rate to zero on food, it would be reduced to 3.5% starting July 1. The rate could eventually be cut to zero in future years, depending on cash balances in the Legislature's rainy day fund.

The bill also would reduce the sales tax on all other purchases from 6.5% to 6.3%. Additional provisions include an adjustment in a funding formula for highway work and converting the existing nonrefundable food sales tax credit to a refundable credit.

Kelly is opposed to Smith's incremental tax cut.

"We're discussing this with him," Kelly told reporters at the Kansas Food Bank. "We would still really appreciate if he would just go ahead and eliminate it. It's better for Kansans to get that total elimination now than to phase it in over time. It's also much easier on our retailers."

Time crunch to implement tax cut this summer

Kelly had called for it to be passed by Kansas Day. Lawmakers missed that Jan. 29 deadline. At the time, top legislators on tax policy anticipated they would have a plan finalized within a month.

Now in mid-March with waning days before the Legislature's spring break, the proposal has hit a time crunch if the goal to have retailers and the Kansas Department of Revenue implement the tax cut this summer.

"Certainly before they leave for first adjournment at the end of the month, they need to have a clean bill on my desk," Kelly said.

The Senate tax committee has advanced its own plan, but SB 339 was coupled with other tax cuts, going against Kelly's calls for a clean bill. It does, however, take the rate to zero percent — but not until Jan. 1, 2024.

The Senate version has yet to be debated on the chamber floor more than a month after it passed out of committee.

An assortment of food items await packaging at Harvesters-Community Food Network, 215 S.E. Quincy in Topeka.

Kelly remains "confident that we will get this done" and urged people to call their legislators.

She said she has "no doubt" that some perceive it as a political battle seeking to deny the governor a political win during an election year.

"This is the Legislature, this is an election year, of course there are politics involved ... but this is not a win for me, this is a win for the Kansas people," Kelly said. "They'll be the losers here if the Legislature doesn't get this done."

Gov. Laura Kelly's plan compared to Sam Brownback's tax cuts

Cutting the food sales tax to zero percent, as proposed in the Democrat plan, would reduce state revenues by an estimated $482 million in fiscal year 2024. The governor's office has estimated that eliminating the state sales tax on groceries would save a family of four about $500 a year.

"We can afford to completely and totally eliminate this food sales tax right now," Kelly said. "We have spent the last three years growing our economy, I think you've seen it. We've brought in thousands of new jobs and billions of new capital investment. What that's done is expand our tax base without raising taxes."

State government has a projected budget surplus of $3 billion. Proponents argue the state can afford such a hefty tax cut, but some lawmakers have pushed for a more cautious approach. Legislators also have other tax priorities.

Smith said reducing the food sales tax has long been an issue, but the large revenue hit makes lawmakers hesitant.

"The main reason (it has not passed), even though it's had bipartisan support, is the fact that it is a very expensive undertaking," he said. "I will not disagree that we have the money to pay for going all the way to zero. We probably have enough money right now to pay for going all the way to zero, plus taking two-tenths of the percent off of the state rate. My main concern is in the out years."

Smith's plan would have a lower cost in the early years, but a higher long-term cost. Revenues would drop about $438 million in fiscal year 2024, but the annual cost to the state general fund would grow to about $658 million in 2027, assuming the phased tax cuts are implemented.

The Senate plan would have the highest cost of the proposals, estimated to be $864 million in fiscal year 2025. The additional lost revenue is due primarily to inclusion of restaurant food in the tax cut as well as unrelated tax cuts.

Smith has compared Kelly's proposal to the income tax experiment under former Gov. Sam Brownback, which led to years of revenue shortfalls and budget cuts.

While additional bills later amended the Brownback tax plan, the original 2012 law in HB 2117 was projected to reduce revenues by $803 million in fiscal year 2014 and $934 million by fiscal year 2018.

"I'd love to go to zero on food sales tax," Smith said. "I'd love to cut our state rate back to 4.9% and be more competitive nationally in our state tax. This idea has always had good bipartisan support, but it's just too expensive."

The Legislature ultimately repealed the Brownback tax experiment in 2017 over his veto. Smith and Rep. John Eplee, R-Atchison, were two Republicans who voted to repeal Brownback's cuts.

"I'm still damaged goods over what we went through at that time, and I think we just have to be careful as we move forward on this," Eplee said.

Kansas House debates food sales tax

The bill's definition of food does not include restaurant meals or other prepared food. An amendment attempt by Rep. Ken Corbet, R-Topeka, failed to cut the sales tax on restaurants.

He said it would help businesses hurt by the pandemic. It would also cost the state about $295 million a year.

Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka, offered amendments to keep the overall sales tax rate at 6.5% and use the approximately $134 million in revenue to further reduce the food rate to 2%. It would also accelerate the timeline for cutting the rate to zero. It failed on a voice vote.

"I believe that when you spend $100 and you save 20 cents, no one's going to pay any attention to that," Gartner said of the two-tenths of a percent rate cut. "I think it would be more important to take that money and move it over and adjust the sales tax on food rate."

The savings on a $20,000 used car would be $40, Gartner said. Meanwhile, the corresponding 4.5% tax rate cut on groceries would amount to an annual savings of $324 for a family buying $600 in groceries a month.

Republicans are eager to lower the overall tax rate, which was raised to the current 6.5% in 2015 amid budget shortfalls during the Brownback years.

"I know that two-tenths of a percent doesn't seem like a lot, but sometimes the first step is always the hardest," said Rep. Brian Bergkamp, R-Wichita. "So I think just getting the momentum going in the right direction is a good idea."

Cutting the food sales tax would also help offset the 7.9% inflation, Gartner said.

"The quicker we can get the 6.5% to stave off the hurt that's going to be happening to our families, the better," he said.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the leading GOP gubernatorial candidate, made the same argument when he came out in support of cutting the tax last fall. Kelly has also latched onto that argument, though she blames the inflation on the pandemic while Schmidt blames it on President Joe Biden's economic policies.

"I think that taxpayers would like to see the sales tax to zero as fast as they can, especially when the money is coming in like it is," Corbet said. "It just seems punitive in this state that they're very good at collecting, but they're damn slow at giving it back."

The state has the money to eliminate the food tax, said Henry Helgerson, D-Eastborough. But lawmakers have competing priorities, and several other tax cuts or spending items have been proposed.

"We don't have rationality in this building," he said.

Chuck Schmidt, D-Wichita, said a drastic cut in the food sales tax would be the best tax policy to help the most people.

"This is something that helps everyone, and it's something that we know we're out of whack with the rest of the states," he said.

Smith said that making the credit refundable is intended "to ultimately take the rate to zero for everyone that needs it the most."

Rep. Dave Baker, R-Council Grove, who used to work in the grocery retail industry, said the current tax puts Kansas grocers near state borders at a competitive disadvantage. He supported taking it to zero.

"We need to get people to stay here in Kansas and shop here in Kansas and make them more competitive to keep people living in this state," Baker said.

The current 6.5% sales tax is the second-highest rate on groceries in the country. The vast majority of states don't tax store-bought food.

Jason Tidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jtidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd.

