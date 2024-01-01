Kansas football offensive lineman Armaj Reed-Adams to enter transfer portal

Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Armaj Reed-Adams will enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media Sunday.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Reed-Adams played in 11 games for KU this fall, starting in all 11. He played a total of 605 snaps and has played guard and tackle.

“After much consideration, I’ve made the decision to transfer from the University of Kansas,” he wrote on the social-media platform X (previously Twitter). “This was a tough choice for me, as I’ve had some incredible experiences here and have met so many amazing people and teammates. Thank you to my team for your unwavering support and passion. ... The team has meant the world to me, and I am truly grateful for every practice, every game and every moment we’ve shared together.

“I will always cherish the memories we’ve made during my time as a Jayhawk. I want you to know that this decision wasn’t easy. I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on my goals and aspirations and I believe that a change of scenery will provide me with new opportunities for growth and development.”

Thank you Kansas ️ pic.twitter.com/2R6dA7ETAG — Big Dog (@TBArmaj) January 1, 2024

Reed-Adams continued: “To the fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart for being the best fans in the world. Your love and passion for the game have fueled my drive to succeed, and I will carry that with me wherever I go. I will always be grateful for my time as a Jayhawk and I will continue to represent the University of Kansas with pride. Rock Chalk!”

Reed-Adams has held a sizable role since arriving at KU, even as a reserve. In the 2022 season, he played all 13 games but didn’t start any. He played in five games and started three in 2020.

He is the fourth KU scholarship player to enter the portal, joining wide receiver Tanaka Scott, tight end Will Huggins and defensive lineman Gage Keys. The Jayhawks’ offensive line will also look different this year, with left tackle Dominick Puni and center Mike Novitsky exhausting their eligibility.

A three-star recruit coming out of high school, Reed-Adams picked KU over North Texas, New Mexico State, Southern Miss and other schools.