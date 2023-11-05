Kansas football QB Jalon Daniels didn’t travel with team to Iowa State. Here’s why

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels , who has missed KU’s last five games due to a back injury, didn’t travel to Ames, Iowa, for KU’s game at Iowa State.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold explained why after Kansas’ 28-21 win over the Cyclones on Saturday.

“We made a decision — he didn’t practice during the week and it’s best we gave him a chance (to rest),” Leipold said. “This is a bus trip for us, all those things and where he’s at.

“Through the advice of our medical people, (they said) it was in the best interest of him (to stay home).”

Also of note: Daniels, who has played in only three games so far this year, is not redshirting, Leipold said.

“Again, he stays positive,” Leipold continued. “We’re awfully optimistic about that. He’s not redshirting and everything else that may be out there.”

Starting in place of Daniels at quarterback, Jason Bean finished 14-of-23 passing for 257 yards with one passing touchdown and no interceptions.

In his six starts, he has thrown for 1,131 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Bean has led KU to a 4-2 record in Daniels’ absence.

Last Saturday, Daniels was seen on the sideline during KU’s game against Oklahoma and reportedly was available in case of emergency. But he did not play.

Daniels’ back injury has been an issue throughout this season. It was first reported during fall camp after Daniels did not participate during an early August practice.

In subsequent days, Leipold stated that Daniels was limited at practice, as the Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) treated the injury with plenty of caution.

Daniels missed KU’s season-opener against Missouri State. He returned to action vs. Illinois and started three games before he re-injured himself ahead of KU’s loss to Texas.

Kansas even kept Daniels off the sideline when playing UCF to protect from any “quick movements and things” that apparently could’ve aggravated or worsened his injury, according to Leipold after that game.

The Jayhawks will return to action against Texas Tech next Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.