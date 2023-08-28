Kansas football releases first depth chart of 2023 season: Game 1 vs. Missouri State
The Kansas Jayhawks are just days away from Friday’s season opener against Missouri State.
The opener marks the official start of Year 3 under coach Lance Leipold, who hopes to build on a successful 2022 campaign.
After Leipold and Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels led the Jayhawks (6-7, 3-6 Big 12 in 2022) to their first bowl game in 14 years, there’s a higher level of optimism surrounding the program than there’s been in quite some time.
KU also returns almost all of its offensive production and several key defensive starters. ESPN lists Kansas as No. 2 in returning team production this season.
Still, there are questions about who will start at a number of important positions, including the defensive line and on special teams.
On Monday, Kansas released its first depth chart of the season. Notably, the Jayhawks have not listed a starting placekicker or punter, and quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has been in and out of fall camp with a back injury, is listed as the starter (though the depth chart may not reflect current injury information).
Here’s a closer look at the two-deep going into Game 1.
KU football offensive starters
Quarterback
1. Jalon Daniels
2. Jason Bean
Running back
1. Devin Neal
2. Daniel Hishaw Jr. OR Dylan McDuffie OR Sevion Morrison OR Torry Locklin
Wide receiver
WR1 (X)
1. Lawrence Arnold
2. Tanaka Scott
WR2 (Z)
1. Quentin Skinner
2. Trevor Wilson
Slot
1. Luke Grimm
2. Doug Emilien
Tight end
1. Mason Fairchild
2. Trevor Kardell OR Jared Casey
Offensive line
Left tackle
1. Dominick Puni
2. Logan Brown
Left guard
1. Armaj Reed-Adams
2. Kobe Baynes OR Nolan Gorczyca
Center
1. Mike Novitsky
2. Dre Doiron
Right guard
1. Michael Ford Jr.
2. Spencer Lovell
Right tackle
1. Bryan Cabeldue
2. Calvin Clements
Defensive starters
Defensive line
Defensive end
1. Hayden Hatcher
2. Austin Booker OR Patrick Joyner Jr.
Defensive tackle
1. Devin Phillips
2. Gage Keys OR Caleb Taylor
Defensive tackle
1. Tommy Dunn Jr.
2. D.J. Withers OR Kenean Caldwell
Defensive end
1. Jereme Robinson
2. Dylan Brooks or Davion Westmoreland
Linebackers
LB
1. Taiwan Berryhill Jr.
2. J.B. Brown
LB
1. Rich Miller
2. Cornell Wheeler
Hawk
1. Craig Young
2. Jayson Gilliom
Cornerback
1. Cobee Bryant
2. Kalon Gervin
Cornerback
1. Mello Dotson
2. Damarius McGhee OR Kwinton Lassiter
Safety
1. Kenny Logan Jr.
2. Jalen Dye
Safety
1. OJ Burroughs OR Marvin Grant
Special teams starters
Kickoff
1. Tabor Allen
2. Owen Piepergerdes
Place kicker
1. Seth Keller OR Owen Piepergerdes
Punter
1. Damon Greaves or Grayden Addison
Long snapper
1. Luke Hosford
2. Emory Duggar
Punt Returner
1. Trevor Wilson
2. Luke Grimm
Kick Returner
1. Kenny Logan Jr. OR Trevor Wilson OR Sevion Morrison
Holder
1. Grayden Addison
2. Reis Vernon