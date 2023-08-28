Kansas football releases first depth chart of 2023 season: Game 1 vs. Missouri State

The Kansas Jayhawks are just days away from Friday’s season opener against Missouri State.

The opener marks the official start of Year 3 under coach Lance Leipold, who hopes to build on a successful 2022 campaign.

After Leipold and Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels led the Jayhawks (6-7, 3-6 Big 12 in 2022) to their first bowl game in 14 years, there’s a higher level of optimism surrounding the program than there’s been in quite some time.

KU also returns almost all of its offensive production and several key defensive starters. ESPN lists Kansas as No. 2 in returning team production this season.

Still, there are questions about who will start at a number of important positions, including the defensive line and on special teams.

On Monday, Kansas released its first depth chart of the season. Notably, the Jayhawks have not listed a starting placekicker or punter, and quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has been in and out of fall camp with a back injury, is listed as the starter (though the depth chart may not reflect current injury information).

Here’s a closer look at the two-deep going into Game 1.

KU football offensive starters

Quarterback

1. Jalon Daniels

2. Jason Bean

Running back

1. Devin Neal

2. Daniel Hishaw Jr. OR Dylan McDuffie OR Sevion Morrison OR Torry Locklin

Wide receiver

WR1 (X)

1. Lawrence Arnold

2. Tanaka Scott

WR2 (Z)

1. Quentin Skinner

2. Trevor Wilson

Slot

1. Luke Grimm

2. Doug Emilien

Tight end

1. Mason Fairchild

2. Trevor Kardell OR Jared Casey

Offensive line

Left tackle

1. Dominick Puni

2. Logan Brown

Left guard

1. Armaj Reed-Adams

2. Kobe Baynes OR Nolan Gorczyca

Center

1. Mike Novitsky

2. Dre Doiron

Right guard

1. Michael Ford Jr.

2. Spencer Lovell

Right tackle

1. Bryan Cabeldue

2. Calvin Clements

Defensive starters

Defensive line

Defensive end

1. Hayden Hatcher

2. Austin Booker OR Patrick Joyner Jr.

Defensive tackle

1. Devin Phillips

2. Gage Keys OR Caleb Taylor

Defensive tackle

1. Tommy Dunn Jr.

2. D.J. Withers OR Kenean Caldwell

Defensive end

1. Jereme Robinson

2. Dylan Brooks or Davion Westmoreland

Linebackers

LB

1. Taiwan Berryhill Jr.

2. J.B. Brown

LB

1. Rich Miller

2. Cornell Wheeler

Hawk

1. Craig Young

2. Jayson Gilliom

Cornerback

1. Cobee Bryant

2. Kalon Gervin

Cornerback

1. Mello Dotson

2. Damarius McGhee OR Kwinton Lassiter

Safety

1. Kenny Logan Jr.

2. Jalen Dye

Safety

1. OJ Burroughs OR Marvin Grant

Special teams starters

Kickoff

1. Tabor Allen

2. Owen Piepergerdes

Place kicker

1. Seth Keller OR Owen Piepergerdes

Punter

1. Damon Greaves or Grayden Addison

Long snapper

1. Luke Hosford

2. Emory Duggar

Punt Returner

1. Trevor Wilson

2. Luke Grimm

Kick Returner

1. Kenny Logan Jr. OR Trevor Wilson OR Sevion Morrison

Holder

1. Grayden Addison

2. Reis Vernon