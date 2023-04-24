Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes Republican plan for flat income tax, setting up override fight

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the Legislature’s plan for a flat income tax Monday, arguing it would rapidly bankrupt the state if implemented.

Kelly announced her veto during an event at an elementary school Monday morning, blasting the proposal as regressive and warning that “there is no doubt that public schools would be the first to take a hit should this bill become law.”

In rejecting the 5.15% flat tax, Kelly said no to an expansive tax package that included parts of her own tax agenda — the elimination of the food sales tax on Jan. 1 and reduced taxes on Social Security income for seniors.

The Democratic governor has sought the immediate elimination of the food sales tax since before her reelection bid. The bill wouldn’t have granted the immediate elimination Kelly has sought but rather it would have accelerated the planned elimination from 2025 to 2024.

The Legislature’s tax plan in its entirety would have cost the state roughly $480 million once fully implemented. The flat tax portion alone was expected to cost around $332 million annually with the bulk of the cost coming from reduced taxes for higher income Kansans.

Kansas’s annual revenue estimates for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 were increased by about 1%, just over $237 million, last week but Kelly’s administration warned that didn’t signal the state could afford long term dramatic cuts like a flat tax.

“Our focus the entire time is looking toward fiscal 27 and 28 and beyond and looking for structural balance,” said Kelly’s Director of Administration Adam Proffitt during a briefing on the estimates.

“To look at an ending balance at one point in time and assume you have enough money to cover expenditures five years from now is like looking at your bank account on payday and forgetting you have to pay your mortgage next month.”

Kelly’s veto sets up a tough override fight with the GOP-controlled Legislature that has made implementing a flat tax this year a top priority.

When the House voted on the bill earlier this month, it had a veto-proof majority of 85 votes split mostly along party lines with just one Democrat, Kansas City freshman Rep. Marvin Robinson, voting yes with Republicans.

The Senate fell three votes short of a veto-proof majority but three Republican senators, Chase Blasi, Caroyln McGinn and Tim Shallenburger, were absent for the late night vote. Shallenburger and Blasi both previously voted in favor of a 4.95% flat tax, while McGinn, a moderate, voted against the policy earlier this year.

Republican supporters have argued the flat tax will accelerate Kansas’ economy by creating a simpler tax system that draws businesses to the state.

But Democrats say it unfairly prioritizes tax cuts for high earners over low earners.

According to an analysis from the Kansas Department of Revenue, the bill would provide around $3,000 in annual tax cuts to Kansas’ highest earners while Kansas’ lowest earners would receive less than $50 annually in tax cuts.