Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to meet with state business leaders, discuss workforce concerns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Bernard
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will meet with state business leaders to discuss strategies for getting Kansans back to work, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce said Friday.

The announcement followed confusion over a letter, signed by nearly 200 organizations, that the Chamber and state Society for Human Resource Management compiled and sent to Kelly calling for an end to federal expanded unemployment benefits.

After the letter was sent and published Wednesday, several businesses said they had not intentionally signed the statement and asked their names be removed.

The letter echoed calls from federal and state lawmakers to end the enhanced benefits as companies were struggling to fill jobs. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson halted federal benefits in his state earlier this month.

Kelly responded to the letter Friday by inviting the businesses and organizations to meet with her and “discuss the business community’s unique needs and explore solutions to workforce shortages in Kansas.” In the letter, Kelly cited the state’s low unemployment rate and declining labor force over the past decade.

“I am committed to finding solutions that will foster further economic growth and ensure businesses have access to the workforce they need to succeed,” Kelly wrote.

The groups accepted Kelly’s invitation with a letter signed by nearly 300 businesses and organizations, more than were included in their original letter.

The letter reiterated the previous call for an end to federal benefits alongside new childcare, job training programs and other work incentives.

Details of the meeting have not yet been determined.

“Kansas employers of all sizes and from all industries have serious concerns about the lack of available workers in our state. It is what prompted more than 270 employers to ask Governor Kelly to take action to assist them and their communities,” Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said in a statement. “We look forward to discussing the possible end of the additional UI payments and other actions Kansas can take to get workers back into the state’s workforce with the Governor.”

Natalie Bright, Executive Director of the Society for Human Resources Management, said her organization looked forward to meeting with the governor.

An email blast Bright sent to Kansas companies for the first letter to Kelly caused confusion as some companies said employees mistakenly signed it on behalf of the organization.

“Our professionals are on the front line daily assisting Kansas employers with managing their businesses in time of unprecedented worker shortfalls,” Bright said. “Kansas has a real opportunity to invest in our workforce and we look forward to being a part of these round table discussions.”

Recommended Stories

  • Drew Barrymore recalled once greeting Hugh Grant by kissing him for 10 minutes straight

    Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant spoke about the incident on Barrymore's chat show, recalling how the producers with them didn't know what to make of it.

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • Even if the Ceasefire Holds, the Far-Right Will Dominate Israel's Future

    Whatever Israel’s recent war with Hamas (which just started a ceasefire) means for the country’s struggle to finally establish a functioning government—and the third Gaza war in the last nine years already has scrambled the outcome of Israel’s fourth election in the last two years—one thing will not change: Israel’s shift to the right. For all the attention on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it is the evolving dynamics within Israel’s sprawling and segmented right-wing political camp that will determine where the country goes next. Voters may will hold Netanyahu accountable.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Spain to welcome back UK tourists from Monday - but Number 10 still says don't go

    Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday his country would be “delighted” to welcome back British tourists from Monday without a Covid test or proof of vaccination. Speaking at a tourism conference in Madrid, Mr Sanchez said that Spain was lifting restrictions as the rate of new Covid infections had dropped significantly in the UK while vaccinations were progressing well. “They are welcome without restrictions or health requirements,” he said. Tourism, he added, “will be the lever to end the economic crisis,” adding that “thousands of families have seen their way of life jeopardised in the last year,” in reference to the 2.7 million Spaniards directly employed by tourism before the pandemic, representing 12.4 per cent of GDP. Prior to coronavirus, British tourists were the largest group of nationals who visited Spain, with 18 million trips to the Mediterranean country registered in 2019. Mr Sanchez also announced citizens from nine other countries including Australia, China and Japan will also be able to visit Spain from Monday without a Covid test or proof of vaccination. However, the announcement was tempered by the UK government’s attitude towards British tourists travelling there. Spain is desperate to be placed on the UK’s travel green list like its neighbour Portugal. For now, Spain remains on the Government’s amber list, meaning Madrid’s lifting of restrictions does not exempt British travellers from having to pay for three Covid tests, one prior to and two after travelling home, and a 10-day quarantine at home upon arrival back in Britain.

  • Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

    They are desperate teenagers and jobless men. More than 8,000 migrants actually made it into the city of Ceuta, an enclave in North Africa that is separated from the rest of Spain by the Mediterranean — but for most of them, it was a short-lived success. The extraordinary surge of migrants crossing from Morocco into Spain came amid the chaos of a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • Trump’s old doctor says former president planning 2024 run

    ‘He has been saying he’s going to. He’s seriously considering it,’ Ronny Jackson says

  • More than half a million bees found dead after being left in UPS truck for weeks

    The bees were being sent to beekeepers in New England, but UPS says faulty packaging led to the bees being abandoned before a beekeeper was called in.

  • Gold leaf and $300 light switches: Marc Jacobs palatial New York townhouse goes viral after appearing on Million Dollar Listing

    ‘We don't f*** around here,” says fashion designer’s husband in episode of Million Dollar Listing

  • As Biden meets South Korean leader, Mideast again distracts him from focusing on Asia

    Biden's meeting with Moon Jae-in on Friday at the White House is overshadowed by the Mideast conflict, foiling his effort to shift his foreign policy focus to Asia.

  • Mulberry tree that survived the Blitz sees off latest adversary – developers

    A 400-year-old mulberry tree that survived the Blitz and was set to be bulldozed for flats has been saved by a judge for its historical links, whether they’re “proven and not”. Campaigners have won a High Court challenge over plans to move what is believed to be one of the oldest trees in London’s East End to make way for flats. Geoffrey Juden, of the East End Preservation Society, led a legal challenge to preserve the “veteran black mulberry tree”, which was left with scarred bark when a chapel which stood next to it was destroyed by a bomb during the Second World War. Mr Juden took Tower Hamlets Council to court to overturn its decision to grant planning permission for flats to be built at the site of the former London Chest Hospital in Bethnal Green. Planning permission to demolish part of the site, excluding the main hospital building and sanitation tower, to build 291 residential units, was granted in October 2020. In a judgment delivered on Friday, Sir Duncan Ouseley said the tree “had historical associations, some proven and some not, and had survived significant bomb damage during the Blitz”. He ruled that the council’s planning committee unlawfully misinterpreted national planning policy when they considered the risk the tree would die or deteriorate if it was moved. The judge said members of the committee did not take into account “the policy which they were advised they were taking into account, and which they were advised had been met”. The tree is not the only mulberry in London fighting a battle to not be cut down. Campaigners are also working to protect a 70-year-old tree at the entrance of Park View estate, in Highbury New Park. Delight for conservation campaigners Following Friday’s ruling, a spokesperson for the East End Preservation Society said they were “overjoyed” by the decision, and said the development would have “blighted” the Victoria Park Conservation Area in East London. “The Bethnal mulberry is the oldest tree in the East End, surviving plague, fire and blitz. We hope it will flourish for centuries to come to inspire us all”, they said. A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said they acknowledged the High Court decision to quash the development of 291 new homes, of which 35 per cent were affordable, at the London Chest Hospital site. “The application to challenge our decision was based on five legal grounds, of which the High Court dismissed four. The fifth relating to the mulberry tree, has been upheld”, they said. Crest Nicholson and Clarion Housing Group commented: “We are surprised and disappointed by the ruling passed down from the judicial review regarding the redevelopment of the former London Chest Hospital. We remain fully committed to the development and we will be reviewing the judgement”.

  • Bill Gates still wearing wedding ring in first major public appearance since filing for divorce

    The wedding band was visible on the ring finger of the left hand of the Microsoft co-founder

  • Prince Harry: Meghan let go of suicidal thoughts because it would be ‘unfair’ after Diana’s death

    “The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life,” Prince Harry said. In his new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry opens up to Oprah Winfrey about the traumatizing evening when his wife Meghan Markle confessed that she was suicidal. Harry recalls how in January 2019, Markle told him she was deeply depressed.

  • Panthers receiver DJ Moore will wear a new jersey number for the 2021 NFL season

    DJ Moore had previously alluded to the number change in April.