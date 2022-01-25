Kansas governor orders investigation into death of Black teen restrained at juvenile center

The governor of Kansas ordered an investigation into a private foster care agency following the death of Cedric Lofton, a 17-year-old Black foster care child who became unresponsive while being restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes at a Wichita juvenile center.

"This situation is tragic, and we must find a way to ensure something like this never happens again," Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement to NBC affiliate KSN of Wichita. "I've also directed the Department for Children and Families to thoroughly investigate this case to ensure policy and procedures were properly followed, and to determine if these processes need to be changed or refined."

Image: Cedric Lofton (Action Injury Law Group, LLC)

Lofton was a foster child under DCCCA, according to a report by Sedgewick County District Attorney Marc Bennett.

DCCCA contracts with the Department for Children and Families, the Wichita Eagle reported.

DCCCA and DCF did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Lofton was taken to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center on Sept. 24 after police responded to a disturbance at a home around 1 a.m., according to officials.

Lofton was described as being "paranoid" and was "behaving erratically," the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

A previously released bodycam video showed officers speaking to Lofton for about an hour. At one point in the footage, they told him they were "worried" about him because of his behavior and tried to convince him to voluntarily go to a hospital.

A struggle ensued, the video showed, and the teen was put into a "wrap" restraint, which is used to hold down a person's legs and torso, officials have said. Lofton was then taken to the juvenile center and seated upright on the floor in a holding room. The officers removed all the restraints before leaving the room, the bodycam video showed.

Officers were called back to the center about an hour after they left. Staff was already doing CPR on Lofton by the time officers arrived, the video showed. EMS later arrived at the center and took over.

Other footage released by Sedgwick County showed Lofton appearing to pace around a lobby before a struggle ensues between him and two other people. That video contains no audio and workers at the facility are not equipped with body cameras.

The district attorney said in his report that Lofton allegedly became combative in the lobby and struck a staff member in the face. Staff was able to get Lofton into a holding room, where he was restrained on the floor, according to the report.

During an interview with investigators, staff said that Lofton was allegedly mumbling during the struggle and did not say he could not breathe, the report states.

"According to the employees, Cedric finally relaxed — which allowed the handcuffs to be applied," the report says. "At or about that time, the employees said Cedric began to 'snore.'"

Shortly afterward, staff noticed that Lofton was not breathing and they could not find a pulse, according to the report. CPR was performed but the teen died.

A coroner ruled the death a homicide with the cause listed as "complications of cardiopulmonary arrest sustained after physical struggle while restrained in the prone position."

His family has demanded charges but the district attorney previously said no charges would be filed because of the state's "stand your ground law" and because staff members were defending themselves.

Bennett wrote in his report that there was no evidence staff members put their full weight on Lofton, and said the teen resisted during the struggle. Bennett also wrote there was "no evidence that the workers discerned anything from Cedric, physically or verbally to indicate Cedric was in physical distress."