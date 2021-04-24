Kansas governor vetoes measures to tighten election laws

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Tsubasa Field and John Hanna
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOPEKA, Kansas — Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed two Republican-backed election bills on Friday, including one that would have limited most individuals to delivering 10 ballots during each election and another that would have barred the governor, secretary of state or the courts from changing election rules.

When Republicans pushed the bills through the Legislature earlier this month, they had the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto in the Senate but was four votes short in the House on the ballot-collection bill. The election rules bill also reached large enough margins for override attempts to succeed in the Senate, but was one vote shy in the House.

The ballot-collection legislation would have made it harder for groups or people not related to voters to deliver their absentee ballots to election officials. It would have also required candidates to deliver ballots only from immediate family members, reining in practices that some Democrats and groups have used for years to help poor, elderly and disabled voters.

"Although Kansans have cast millions of ballots over the last decade, there remains no evidence of significant voter fraud in Kansas," the Democratic governor said in a statement. "This bill is a solution to a problem that doesn't exist. It is designed to disenfranchise Kansans, making it difficult for them to participate in the democratic process, not to stop voter fraud."

Related: Georgia voting law explained: Here's what to know about the state's new election rules

Republican lawmakers said they're protecting the integrity of the state's elections by making it less likely that ballots will go missing or get altered.

The ballot-collection bill would have also helped Republicans with a key policy goal: saving state abortion restrictions endangered by a Kansas Supreme Court decision in 2019 protecting abortion rights. GOP lawmakers were joined in efforts to revise election laws by abortion opponents who fear that abortion-rights canvassers could collect thousands of ballots to defeat a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the August 2022 ballot.

Part of wider effort to change state election laws

Georgia has been ground zero in a national fight over election laws, but it also has come to states that ex-President Donald Trump won, including Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Montana. Iowa last month enacted a GOP-backed law that makes it harder to vote early, potentially disadvantaging Democrats.

For subscribers: 'A little bit of healing to do': Georgia Republicans look to mend after months of division

The issue also is before the U.S. Supreme Court, which is considering the constitutionality of an Arizona law enacted by Republicans there in 2016 limiting who can return ballots.

More than half of states, including Kansas, allow a third party, nonrelative to collect ballots and deliver them to election offices, though a dozen of those put limits on how many, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Kansans for Life, the state's most influential anti-abortion group, and the conservative Family Policy Alliance of Kansas, also backed the bill.

Republicans argue that the more ballots someone can deliver, the greater the chance that some will get lost — or deliberately altered or misplaced. While they've pointed to examples of Democratic candidates in Kansas collecting ballots, they've yet to present evidence that it led to fraudulent votes.

But some cite a North Carolina scandal that overturned a 2018 congressional election, in which a GOP operative was accused of having workers collect incomplete or blank absentee ballots. A few even point to a controversy in Democratic-led California, where Republicans faced allegations of setting up illegal ballot drop boxes.

Legislature could override ballot bill veto

Rep. Blake Carpenter, a Republican from Derby and a main proponent of both bills, said he thinks it won't be difficult to override Kelly's veto on the election rules bill since it was only one vote short of the required supermajority in the House. Three Republican House members were also absent for the final vote on the bill, he said.

Carpenter said he also looks forward to working with Republican legislators to override Kelly's veto of the ballot-collection bill.

"The governor said that this is a problem in search of a solution, or that we don't really need this legislation," Carpenter said. "However, I think that this legislation directly impacts what future elections could look like because of the issues we saw in those other elections and other states."

Democrats counter with cases of voters who don't have reliable transportation or who wait to vote until the mail might not deliver an absentee ballot on time.

The other bill Kelly vetoed would have prevented the governor from changing election laws or procedures by issuing executive orders. That bill would have also barred the secretary of state from entering into consent decrees with state and federal courts to enforce or change election rules without approval from Kansas legislators.

Some Republicans who supported the election rules measure criticized governors in other states who delayed presidential primaries due to COVID-19. Last year, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab was questioned about whether he would call for an all-mail ballot election, an idea Schwab opposed.

Andy Tsubasa Field is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

On Twitter, follow Andy Tsubasa Field at https://twitter.com/AndyTsubasaF

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes bills tightening election laws

Recommended Stories

  • Navajo students describe pandemic struggles to Jill Biden

    Students on the country’s largest Native American reservation spoke to first lady Jill Biden on Friday about challenges they've faced during the coronavirus pandemic, including poor internet service and feelings of isolation. The hourlong discussion took place at Hunters Point Boarding School, a small, aging grade school in St. Michaels, on the outskirts of the Navajo Nation capital. The visit came as the first lady wrapped up a three-day tour of the U.S. Southwest, where she stopped at coronavirus vaccination clinics in New Mexico and Arizona and met with female tribal leaders who shared their concerns about the needs of the Navajo people.

  • Caitlyn Jenner to Run for Governor of California

    Caitlyn Jenner announced Friday that she has filed initial paperwork to run for governor of California in the expected recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. “California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into […]

  • Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

    Welcome to your early-morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Saturday. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free. 1. Dominic Cummings declares war on Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings has launched an extraordinary attack on the Prime Minister, accusing him of quashing a leak inquiry to protect his fiancée and of "possibly illegal" plans over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat. In a 1,000-word blog post, Boris Johnson's former chief adviser claimed that the Cabinet Secretary had identified Henry Newman, then an aide to Michael Gove and "best friend" of Carrie Symonds, as the source of a damaging leak which forced England into lockdown last October. Read the full story. 2. Face masks could be gone by summer as vaccines keep Covid at bay Face masks may not be needed in the summer as the vaccine does the ‘heavy lifting’ allowing the country to return 'towards normal', senior government scientists have said. The Government's roadmap for England currently states that limits on social contact will be removed by June 21, when restrictions on large events such as festivals are also expected to ease. Read the full story. 3. Frail-looking Ghislaine Maxwell makes first court appearance It was the day Ghislaine Maxwell had spent nine months and 13 days waiting for - the chance to plead her innocence in front of a packed New York courtroom. An arraignment is usually a procedural affair, particularly in the time of Covid where defendants mostly opt to appear via videolink, but Ms Maxwell was determined to have her moment before the judge. Read the full story. 4. Nicola Sturgeon edict for English to not visit Scotland for indoor hospitality is 'discrimination' Nicola Sturgeon's warning to the English not to travel to Scotland from Monday for a meal inside a pub or restaurant is "not enforceable" as it would be "unlawful discrimination", the country's most senior QC has said. The First Minister used her weekly Covid briefing on Tuesday to plead with the English not to come to Scotland to “escape the rules in your own area”, as indoor hospitality is shut for a further three weeks south of the Border. Read the full story. 5. Call to prosecute Post Office bosses over ‘biggest miscarriage in British legal history’ Post Office bosses should be prosecuted for overseeing the biggest miscarriage of justice in British legal history, MPs and victims said last night. After 39 subpostmasters were cleared of theft, fraud and false accounting by the Court of Appeal, it emerged that the Horizon scandal could end up costing the taxpayer more than £350 million in compensation payments. Read the full story. Stay up-to-date with breaking news and the latest politics from The Telegraph throughout the day.

  • UK opposition calls for probe into PM's flat refurbishment

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's opposition Labour Party on Saturday called for an investigation into how Prime Minister Boris Johnson funded a refurbishment of his Downing Street flat following claims by his former top adviser. Dominic Cummings, who left Johnson's staff suddenly late last year having been his most influential adviser on Brexit and the 2019 election campaign, said in a blog on Friday he had told Johnson he thought his plans to have donors pay for the renovation were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal." Cummings said he was not responsible for leaks over the cost of the refurbishment and over Johnson's private communications over the sourcing of COVID-19 ventilators.

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • LA official returning beachfront to Black family says ‘whole country’ should give back ‘stolen’ land

    ‘We as a collective society should apologise,’ LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn says

  • Biden will allow US embassies worldwide to fly Pride flag, reversing a Trump administration decision

    This move reverses a decision from the Trump administration, which rejected requests from US embassies to fly the Pride flag.

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for yearbook entry seen as mocking gay politician Harvey Milk’s murder

    Mr Carlson’s 1991 university yearbook contains an apparent joke about the murder of gay politician Harvey Milk

  • DMX’s casket carried through Brooklyn on a monster truck as bikers join memorial for rap icon

    Streets closed and lanes restricted to facilitate ceremonial journey across New York City

  • Alexei Navalny has ended his weekslong hunger strike after doctors warned he could die from it

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's chief domestic critic made the announcement Friday on Instagram. He had been on a hunger strike since March 31.

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

    ‘When you look at the science, we can’t be extracting oil after 2045’

  • J&J's COVID-19 vaccine pause should be lifted, CDC advisers say

    Use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine should be resumed in the United States despite evidence that it is linked to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots, advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Friday. The vote paves the way for J&J's shot to begin going into arms again in the United States after regulators paused its use last week to review reports of rare but serious blood clots associated with low blood platelets. Top health officials have said they hope for a quick return to the vaccine's use after the panel meets.

  • Monahan has goal, 2 assists as Flames beat Canadiens 4-2

    Sean Monahan had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 Friday night. Calgary pulled six points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves and improved to 5-1 against the Canadiens this season.

  • Canadian skater shatters the traditional world of figure skating

    "People love skating," Baldé said. "It's just, it hasn't modernized itself."

  • ‘Get big money out of politics’: Same 12 ‘mega donors’ discovered to be behind billions in US campaigns

    Twelve ‘mega donors’ spent 7.5% of all donations to federal campaigns between 2009 and 2020, new analysis of political finance data revealed

  • Are cryptocurrencies ready to go mainstream?

    Digital currencies like Bitcoin have grown into a multi-trillion dollar industry. Are they primed to become a true alternative to traditional money?

  • Jeanie Buss catches heat for list of top 5 most important Lakers

    Jeanie Buss listed her top five Lakers and caused some commotion with her picks.

  • Oprah Winfrey says she was 'surprised' that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went 'all the way there' with their bombshell revelations

    "I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had," Oprah Winfrey told Nancy O'Dell of her interview with the Sussexes.