Kansas Governor Vetoes Transgender Sports Bill

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday rejected a bill that would bar male students from competing against females in high school and college sports.

“As Kansans, we should be focused on how to include all students in extracurricular activities rather than how to exclude those who may be different than us. Kansas is an inclusive state and our laws should reflect our values. This law does not do that,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly made the case that the bill could harm children and eliminate job opportunities in the state. “I’ve made it clear that the last thing that we need to be doing in the state of Kansas is implementing regressive policy that just turns businesses away from our state and kills jobs,” Kelly said.

The ACLU of Kansas has threatened litigation if the bill is introduced. In the bill’s fiscal note, the Kansas Attorney General’s office wrote that such a lawsuit would incur great cost for the state.

“It’s not surprising but nonetheless disappointing that Governor Kelly opted to veto the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and capitulate to the mistruths and extreme rhetoric offered by the left,” Senate President Ty Masterson and Sen. Renee Erickson said in a statement.

“It’s not about anything else other than (fairness), and no state should allow itself to be intimidated by big corporations or the NCAA into pretending otherwise.”

The bill’s proponents have characterized the pressure imposed by organizations like the NCAA as corporate bullying.

In order to override Kelly’s veto, Republicans in the Kansas legislature will need 11 additional “yes” votes in the House and one in the Senate.

