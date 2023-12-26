Your Kansas grocery bill could shrink just a bit starting Jan. 1. Here’s why, how much

While climbing prices continue to put pressure on families, Kansas shoppers can look forward to slightly lower grocery bills in 2024.

The sales tax on your Kansas grocery bill will be cut in half — from 4% to 2% — starting Monday, Jan. 1.

The tax cut is part of a plan passed by legislators in April 2022, which will ultimately results in the elimination of the state’s food sales tax by 2025. The first cut to the tax occurred in January 2023, when it was cut from 6.5% down to 4%.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly originally pushed for the immediate elimination of food sales tax, but state legislators only signed on for the gradual plan. Kelly signed House Bill 2106 into law in May 2022.

The tax cut isn’t for all grocery store items, however. It only applies to “food and food ingredients,” according to the language in the law. For instance, it will apply to food items like produce, milk, soft drinks, candy, dietary supplements, bottled water and food that requires additional cooking. But it will not be cut for things like prepared foods, alcohol or tobacco.

The cut also only tackles the state’s food sales tax, and shoppers will still be subject to local sales taxes imposed by counties or cities.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts all food prices to increase 1.2% in 2024, while food-at-home costs are expected to decrease 0.6%. Food away from home, meanwhile, is expected to increase 4.9%.